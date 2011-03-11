What's new

Japan offers India soft loan for $15 billion bullet train in edge over China

Japan has offered to finance India's first bullet train, estimated to cost $15 billion, at an interest rate of less than 1 percent, officials said, stealing a march on China, which is bidding for other projects on the world's fourth-largest network.

Tokyo was picked to assess the feasibility of building the 505-kilometre corridor linking Mumbai with Ahmedabad, the commercial capital of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state, and concluded it would be technically and financially viable.

The project to build and supply the route will be put out to tender, but offering finance makes Japan the clear frontrunner.

Last month China won the contract to assess the feasibility of a high-speed train between Delhi and Mumbai, a 1,200-km route estimated to cost twice as much. No loan has yet been offered.

Japan's decision to give virtually free finance for Modi's pet programme is part of its broader push back against China's involvement in infrastructure development in South Asia over the past several years.

"There are several (players) offering the high-speed technology. But technology and funding together, we only have one offer. That is the Japanese," said A. K. Mital, the chairman of the Indian Railway Board, which manages the network.

The two projects are part of a 'Diamond Qaudrilateral' of high speed trains over 10,000 km of track that India wants to set up connecting Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata.

Japan has offered to meet 80 percent of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad project cost, on condition that India buys 30 percent of equipment including the coaches and locomotives from Japanese firms, officials said.

Japan's International Cooperation Agency, which led the feasibility survey, said the journey time between Mumbai and Ahmedabad would be cut to two hours from seven. The route will require 11 new tunnels including one undersea near Mumbai.

"What complicates the process is Japanese linking funding to use of their technology. There must be tech transfer," said Mital.



RICKETY RAIL

JICA declined to comment on the details of its offer. "The report has already been handed over to India, and the Indian government is now in the process of making a consideration," a spokeswoman said.

Toshihiro Yamakoshi, counsellor in the economic section of the Japanese embassy, said Japanese companies were keen to collaborate with their Indian counterparts on the rail project as part of Modi's Make-in-India programme. He said it was too early to provide details of the cooperation.

Tokyo's push in India comes just weeks after it lost out to China on the contract to build Indonesia's first fast-train link.

Beijing offered $5 billion in loans without asking for guarantees, an Indonesian official said, ending a months-long battle to build the line linking Jakarta with the textile hub of Bandung.

Japan's NHK broadcaster quoted Transport Minister Keiichi Ishii as saying that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe had instructed him to step up exports of transport systems to India and Southeast Asia.

"It is very regrettable that a high-speed railway project in Indonesia was awarded to China," he said.

China won the Delhi-Mumbai survey after securing clearance from Indian security agencies long worried about China's involvement in Indian infrastructure.

The two neighbours fought a war in 1962 over a border dispute that remains unresolved, though trade between them is booming.

India's cabinet will take a decision on the Japanese proposal over the next few weeks, an Indian railway official said. He said there were lingering concerns about whether the billions of dollars required for high-speed rail might be more usefully spent in modernising the railway system.

"There is a lot of money involved in this. The different departments are weighing the implications. Should we be committing all our resources to a single high-speed line," the railway official said on condition of anonymity."

"The railways have not attempted anything as big as this before in terms of costs," the official said.

India's rickety state-controlled rail system, which moves 23 million people a day, has a poor safety record and is in desperate need of funds to modernise it.

The average speed of trains is 54km/hour, and rail experts have argued that the priority ought to be to improve the speed and safety on existing trains and routes.


There is no space left in Mumbai to build a HSR track. Project is non starter.
It wouldn't start from South Mumbai.The station would be at BKC.

Japan has offered to meet 80 percent of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad project cost, on condition that India buys 30 percent of equipment including the coaches and locomotives from Japanese firms, officials said.
That should get it started.

BTW,there are no locomotives in these trains.
 
Running one airbus 380 that carries 800 passengers in single class configuration which is same number as one train set carries will take care of HSR. 4 flight two ways in 16 hours will carry 6400 passengers which is the traffic between Mumbai & Ahmadabad. A faster solution in 500 million dollars. Why spend 15 billion dollars.
 
I think India is planning many corridors in which these bullet trains are needed. We need a rail university in this regard.

Running one airbus 380 that carries 800 passengers in single class configuration which is same number as one train set carries will take care of HSR. 4 flight two ways in 16 hours will carry 6400 passengers which is the traffic between Mumbai & Ahmadabad. A faster solution in 500 million dollars. Why spend 15 billion dollars.
Bullet trains offers integration and connectivity. The more we build them the cheaper they become.
 
Lets see,brother.
What lets see. I travel every day on this corridor. There is no space anywhere left in Mumbai to build HSR track.

Bullet trains offers integration and connectivity. The more we build them the cheaper they become.
Chinese HSR is making losses & has huge debt. By HSR it will take 5 hrs to go from Mumbai to Delhi & 2 hours by plane. HSR will take 8 hours from Delhi to Chennai & 3 hours by flight. Airbus A380 can carry as many passenger as a trainset & take off every 3 minutes. HSR looses hands down to planes. Chinese do not invest on economic factors. Why do you think US has no HSR.
 
What lets see. I travel every day on this corridor. There is no space anywhere left in Mumbai to build HSR track.


Chinese HSR is making losses & has huge debt. By HSR it will take 5 hrs to go from Mumbai to Delhi & 2 hours by plane. HSR will take 8 hours from Delhi to Chennai & 3 hours by flight. Airbus A380 can carry as many passenger as a trainset & take off every 3 minutes. HSR looses hands down to planes. Chinese do not invest on economic factors. Why do you think US has no HSR.
Read the article one more time dude ... this is bullet train between the Mumbai and Ahmedabad not HSR. There are many wealthy traders who travel in these routes, like diamond merchants, etc...etc.., Once these cities grow financial activity will grow and the there will be more users of these trains.

I think there is space to build underground.

we need bullet trains connecting all the major cities. We also need HSR connecting regional hubs.

We also need technology so that we can come up with our own products. We need a university for high speed trains. India should buy and collaborate with Japan, China etc... in this regard.

Trains help in national integration, people travel and know each other. The lesser the journey time the smaller India becomes and help India.
 
Read the article one more time dude ... this is bullet train between the Mumbai and Ahmedabad not HSR. There many traders who travel in these routes, like diamond merchants, etc...etc.., Once these cities grow financial activity will grow and the there will be more users of these trains.

I think there is space to build underground.

we need bullet trains connecting all the major cities. We also need HSR connecting regional hubs.

We also need technology so that we can come up with our own products. We need a university for high speed trains. India should buy and collaborate with Japan, China etc... in this regard.
Technology wise planes wins hands down against HSR. No need to take stupid decisions.
 
What lets see. I travel every day on this corridor. There is no space anywhere left in Mumbai to build HSR track.
This is the route.



By HSR it will take 5 hrs to go from Mumbai to Delhi & 2 hours by plane. HSR will take 8 hours from Delhi to Chennai & 3 hours by flight.
There is no Delhi Mumbai HSR project.Plans are there to upgrade existing tracks to allow 200 kph

For distances less than 1000 km,HSR is faster
 
