Japan Metal inks MoU with Allied Venture to set up JV industry at MEZ​

OUR CORRESPONDENT, CHATTOGRAM | Published: June 29, 2022 12:56:04Star Allied Venture Ltd of Bangladesh and Metal Company Ltd of Japan signed an MoU at a function on Tuesday to establish a JV factory at Mirsarai Economic Zone in ChattogramA Bangladeshi private company and a Japanese company will set up an aluminum ingot and copper ingot factory at Mirsarai Economic Zone (MEZ) in Chattogram.Star Allied Venture Limited of Bangladesh and Metal Company Limited of Japan on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish the joint venture factory on 50 acres of land at the Mirsarai Economic MEZ.The signing ceremony was held at the World Trade Centre (WTC) hall room of the Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) in the port city.Chairman of Star Allied Venture Ltd Abdul Matlub Ahamad, Vice Chairman Mahbubul Alam, directors Nader Khan, Almas Shimul and President of Japan Metal Company Ltd Jun Mizutani, Director Anwarjeb Chowdhury and Director Masaki Fukuhara were present at the agreement signing event.Addressing the event, CCCI President and Vice-Chairman of Star Allied Mahbubul Alam said Japan is a trusted friend in Bangladesh's development.He said, "We are happy to invest with a Japanese company here (at the MEZ) in Chattogram."Addressing the MoU signing function, Japan Metal Company Ltd President Jun Mizutani said, "I heard that Chattogram is a very good place for investment. After visiting the 50 acres of land at the MEZ, I had taken the decision to invest here."Later, they visited the Japan Desk, jointly set up by the CCCI, Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO) and Japan Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JBCCI).