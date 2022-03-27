Japan may assist Bangladesh with urban development​

Japan can help enhance the capacity of the officials involved in city development and urban planning under its overseas development assistance programmes, he pointed out.According to Mr Shinatani traffic jams, population and increasing vehicles are the main components for creating urban hazards and these are some major factors that need to be considered while planning for urban development.Citing Japanese experience he said, before the mid-19th century, the urban planning and development of Tokyo city was very poor but later, through proper planning, the city got the proper facilities.Japan can help Bangladesh in issues like building subways, road development and climate change, which are also major factors for urban development.However, he said that as funding is a key factor for proper urban development, the city dwellers should pay proper taxes to support the city government's urban development projects.In this regard, he mentioned that the private sectors' involvement in city development projects is also crucial for mobilising funds and resources.Responding to a question from the FE, he said a proper blueprint on city planning is needed to avoid the lack of coordination in city development works.It may be mentioned that huge money is wasted in Dhaka city for uncoordinated development works as different utility agencies like the gas provider, or water suppliers dig the same road at different periods causing frequent repairing of the roads.If a blueprint is there, then the utility agencies can coordinate among themselves to avoid such frequent digging of a road, he added.He also stressed the need for proper registrations of the city dwellers as it will provide the city corporation authority with proper data.This will also help for proper urban planning because if the authorities have the proper data, they can estimate the facility requirement properly.