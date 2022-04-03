What's new

Japan lowers travel warnings for U.S., Thailand, 100 other nations

Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 17, 2013
27,137
25
18,625
Country
United States
Location
United States
asia.nikkei.com

Japan lowers travel warnings for U.S., Thailand, 100 other nations

Many places had been on higher alert level since start of coronavirus pandemic
asia.nikkei.com asia.nikkei.com

TOKYO -- The Japanese government eased travel advisories for 106 nations and territories on Friday, with the vast majority happening for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs cut the number of destinations designated with a Level 3 warning to 56 from 162. Level 3, the second-highest alert on a four-tiered scale, strongly advises against travel to locations. Countries remaining on Level 3 are mostly in the Middle East or Africa.

Meanwhile, 106 nations and regions have been moved to a Level 2 warning, which advises against nonessential travel. More than 100 of these destinations had remained on Level 3 for the past two years.

The changes apply to the U.S. and the U.K., which were first assigned the Level 3 warning in March 2020. Now Tokyo is easing advisories mainly for places where Japan has built deep business relationships, including India, Thailand, Indonesia and the Philippines.

The foreign ministry cited a decreasing trend in global infections and death from COVID-19 as the reason for the change. The ministry said it is basing decisions on a country's vaccinations rate and health care infrastructure.

Japan had already lowered travel warnings for China, South Korea, Singapore and Australia to Level 2.

"The infection risk information is not legally binding, but a number of corporations and universities reference the information before making travel decisions," Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi told reporters on Friday. "I intend to gather information and provide appropriate alerts."
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Mista
Japan’s New Covid Cases Hit 17-Month Low Despite Reopening
Replies
4
Views
363
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Mista
Singapore to shed outdoor mask mandate, remove travel curbs so it’s ‘almost like before Covid-19’
Replies
5
Views
194
Mista
Mista
ghazi52
South Africa's president calls for lifting of Omicron travel bans
Replies
1
Views
181
denel
denel
Imran Khan
US warns of ‘missile or drone attacks’ in UAE travel advisory
Replies
0
Views
306
Imran Khan
Imran Khan
Tai Hai Chen
Malaysia and Singapore ease international travel restrictions in pivot to living with COVID
Replies
0
Views
237
Tai Hai Chen
Tai Hai Chen

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom