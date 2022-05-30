What's new

Japan lodges protest over South Korea's maritime survey around Dokdo Island

Japan lodges protest over South Korea's maritime survey around Dokdo Island

2022-05-30 20:28:03 KST

Japan has lodged a protest over South Korea conducting a maritime survey in waters off Dokdo Island in the East Sea.

That's according to Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary ( ) Hirokazu Matsuno at a press briefing on Monday.

Matsuno said that the Japanese Coast Guard confirmed the sighting and added that the survey must be be halted immediately as it took place without prior consent from Japan.

In response, a South Korean official from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the country cannot accept Japan's protest as the survey was conducted legitimately based on international and domestic maritime laws.

www.arirang.com

한국을 대표하는 글로벌 방송! The World On Arirang!

세계인에게 한국을 알리는 글로벌 대표 국제방송사. 아리랑 TV는 한국의 시사, 문화, 및 역사에 관한 영어 정보를 한국 주변 지역에 제공하고 있다. A global representative international broadcasting company that informs the world about Korea.
www.arirang.com www.arirang.com
 
And Japan still want to rope in South Korea to go against China? Lol...

Japan shall see the big picture by giving up this islet and kowtow to South Korea before this fantasy united front against China will work. :enjoy:
 

