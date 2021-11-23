Japan lends $2.67b

Japan used to be the center for Pan Asianism and a lot of other progressive ideas in Asia at one time. But sadly, that all ended after the hyper-nationalists came to power. They ended up massacring a lot of Asians. That didn't do Pan Asianism much good.



For us Desi folks, it's an academic discussion, as it didn't really affect us. But ask Chinese, Korean, Malay, Indo bros. I say this because Japan is often put on some high and pure pedestal by brown folks. Yes, Japan is an example of what Asia can achieve. And that example was emulated across Asia, even within the countries that were once ruled under Japanese bayonet. But no one deserves that kinda pedestal.



And I say this as someone who likes Japan a lot, who'll refuse to buy and own a non-Japanese automobile (might try Chinese Neo or Xepeng luxury electric cars if I have the chance!), and give preferential treatment to Japanese over Euro/American products and services. Even though they have become fairly stagnant in the past 15-20 years as others have caught up. In the 80s, people used to say Japan annihilated the American electronics industry. But look at how much market dominance Apple has in Japan in many categories. China is doing a better job competing with the likes of Apple than Japan at present. Though I think Japan currently is more focused on making professional-level and non-consumer products (you can bet Apple uses a lot of Japanese machining tools and factory equipment). But it doesn't earn as much buck (profit margin isn't there) as mass-market consumer-grade stuff, which Japan used to almost completely dominate.



Too many people put Japan on a high pedestal in the 80s and 90s by overestimating their capabilities while underestimating others (including themselves). They didn't see what was coming. The Japanese have demonstrated they are just as prone to incompetency, mismanagement, greed, and hubris, just like everyone else.



At present, Japan is perhaps among the more benevolent state actors with Bangladesh. But I doubt it was because of some massive new wave of Pan Asianism by transforming Asia into Europe. But at the very least, Japan wasn't exploitative and ended up being a dependable and reliable development partner. Scamming and ripping off isn't part of Japanese culture. So I hope they remain as a major development partner with us.