Japan lends $2.67b

Japan lends $2.67b

Japan confirmed US$ 2.665 billion (JPY 292.279 billion) loan on Monday for developing the Matarbari power plant and the MRT line-6 as well as for facilitating recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic shocks. The Japanese development partner JICA will provide the loan under its 42nd Official...
Japan lends $2.67b
FE REPORT | Published: November 23, 2021 10:22:47
Japan lends $2.67b



Japan confirmed US$ 2.665 billion (JPY 292.279 billion) loan on Monday for developing the Matarbari power plant and the MRT line-6 as well as for facilitating recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic shocks.

The Japanese development partner JICA will provide the loan under its 42nd Official Development Assistance (ODA) package.

Fatima Yasmin, Secretary of the Economic Relations Division (ERD) under the Ministry of Finance, Ito Naoki, Ambassador of Japan in Bangladesh, and Yuho Hayakawa, Chief Representative of JICA Bangladesh Office, signed the exchange of notes and loan agreements.

The signing ceremony was held at the ERD, where Finance Minister A H M Mustafa Kamal joined virtually.

Representatives of the Finance Division, Power Division, Road Transport and Highways Division, CPGCBL, PGCB, RHD and DMTCL along with other officials of the Government of Bangladesh, Embassy of Japan and JICA were present in the loan signing ceremony.

The 41st ODA package deal worth $3.15 billion, the record highest loan amount from the JICA, was signed in August last year to support seven ongoing development projects in the country.
Under the 42nd ODA package, the JICA will provide $1.20 billion (JPY 137,252 million) for the Matarbari Ultra Super Critical Coal-Fired Power (6th tranche), and $1.10 billion (JPY 115,027 million) for the Dhaka Mass Rapid Transit Development Project (Line-1) (2nd tranche).

Besides, the remaining $365 million worth of budgetary support will be given to the COVID-19 Crisis Response Emergency Support Loan Phase-2 programme for supporting smooth implementation of the policies concerned to strengthen capacity of the country's health sector.

The budgetary support will help to enhance economic and physical access to health services towards achievement of universal health coverage and to improve health finance, thereby contributing to promote economic stabilisation and development efforts of the country, the ERD officials said.

For the two development projects under the 42nd ODA package (1st batch), the JICA will charge interest at a rate of 0.60 per cent for construction-related financing, 0.01 per cent for consultancy service, and 0.2 per cent for the front-end fee (at a time). The loan maturity period will be 30 years with a grace period of 10 years.

On the other hand, the agency will charge 0.55 per cent interest and 0.2 percent front-end fee (at a time) for the $365 million budgetary support. The maturity is 30 years with a grace period of 10 years.
Japan provided more than $27 billion worth of assistance to Bangladesh until June 2021.

kabirhumayan10@gmail.com
 
The Japanese are one of the most benevolent lenders that developing countries can hope for. Good luck with the infrastructure project :-)
 
Japan is a great development partner of BD.

BD should try to form as many links with Japan as possible as that is a country that one would want to emulate in so many areas.
 
UKBengali said:
Japan is a great development partner of BD.

BD should try to form as many links with Japan as possible as that is a country that one would want to emulate in so many areas.
BD should emulate Japan's self-help to develop itself since the 1860s that had made it one of the world powers at the 1st WW and 2nd WW although an Asian country. Military power is the result of economic development.

So, what is your take on that? Perhaps, you will probably get feint over thinking of standing on your two feet without being supported by a cane.
 
bluesky said:
BD should emulate Japan's self-help to develop itself since the 1860s that had made it one of the world powers at the 1st WW and 2nd WW although an Asian country. Military power is the result of economic development.

So, what is your take on that? Perhaps, you will probably get feint over thinking of standing on your two feet without being supported by a cane.
Yes Imperial Japan and post war Japan are the exact same thing not to mention anyone actually reading about Japan can see just how much of post war Japan was built off of corruption
 
ALShill said:
Yes Imperial Japan and post war Japan are the exact same thing not to mention anyone actually reading about Japan can see just how much of post war Japan was built off of corruption
You should be awarded a special Nobel Prize for the invention of things that do not exist. You are a real and great genius, never seen before in this forum.

Please, look at the front, I am kowtowing you for your superior knowledge about the world affair. Keep on moving.
 
ALShill said:
Yes Imperial Japan and post war Japan are the exact same thing not to mention anyone actually reading about Japan can see just how much of post war Japan was built off of corruption
Bhai, what corruption are you talking about?

The foundation of Japanese industrialization is built on good planning, innovation, dedication, attention-to-detail and a tradition of extreme hard work.

Some people may not like the Japanese, but those are not bad qualities.

Japanese have some other traits that other non-Japanese may not be so fond of. However that is true of every society globally.

Please go see the movie "The Wind Rises" . The Wind Rises is a fictionalized biographical film of Jiro Horikoshi (1903–1982), designer of the Mitsubishi A5M fighter aircraft and its successor, the Mitsubishi A6M Zero, used by the Empire of Japan during World War II.

You need to see this film to understand what drives the Japanese people and what drove Japan to become an aggressor in WWII (like @bluesky bhai mentioned, you had to have economic success before military success, and Japan was already an economic success before WWII). I have watched this movie three times and am enthralled with Miyazaki's masterful story-telling as with his other creations.
 
Bilal9 said:
You need to see this film to understand what drives the Japanese people and what drove Japan to become an aggressor in WWII (like @bluesky bhai mentioned, you had to have economic success before military success, and Japan was already an economic success before WWII). I have watched this movie three times and am enthralled with Miyazaki's masterful story-telling as with his other creations.
Japanese people are too hardworking. I have little time now to discuss in detail but I will watch the movie you have mentioned.

Most of our ignorant people think Japan developed only after WWll when in reality its development process started since after 1868 after the Meiji Restoration.

It is very difficult to say everything in one line. But, I ask people to read through many books based on history to know how seriously the Japnese persued the countrY7s industrial and social development since 1868.

No wonder, it became the only Asian country to sit with white Supremacists in the same conference at the 1st WW that ended in 1918 AD, and became a signator of the armistice with the white countries.

Here, some stupid BD guy comes and talks about corruption in Japan. Corruption is never a part of Japanese society.
 
bluesky said:
Japanese people are too hardworking. I have little time now to discuss in detail but I will watch the movie you have mentioned.

Most of our ignorant people think Japan developed only after WWll when in reality its development process started since after 1868 after the Meiji Restoration.

It is very difficult to say everything in one line. But, I ask people to read through many books based on history to know how seriously the Japnese persued the countrY7s industrial and social development since 1868.

No wonder, it became the only Asian country to sit with white Supremacists in the same conference at the 1st WW that ended in 1918 AD, and became a signator of the armistice with the white countries.

Here, some stupid BD guy comes and talks about corruption in Japan. Corruption is never a part of Japanese society.
@bluesky bhai, even Japanese Mafia (Yakuza) have codes of engagement and honor. Talk about criminals having civil code.

I remember reading about the Battle of Tsushima in 1905 where the Japanese Navy defeated the Russian Navy. It was naval history's first, and last, decisive sea battle fought by modern steel battleship fleets. The battles fought after this will all have involved air carriers.

This was a huge wake-up call for European powers to take notice about Japanese prowess at that time.

Soon after this battle, the Japanese took up an advanced (for Asia) program of manufacturing modern bi-planes, importing bi-planes from the UK and copying them from 1910 onward. Although local designs were not ready until mid-1920's and local engines (Hitachi) not ready until mid-1930's - they did make very rapid progress in becoming self-sufficient in manufacturing military aircraft, culminating in the Mitsubishi Zero-sen of the 1940's, which we all know the history of. By WWII the Japanese were technically no less adept at cutting edge aircraft technology than the US.

Here is one of the earliest local designs in Japan, a Kawasaki Type 88 which was built in large numbers (1100 plus) starting in 1927, but phased out by the 1930's. It used either Hispano Suiza or BMW V-12 engines, in two versions.



Of course things change, such as the demographics of Japan today, with the aging of the population.

However, the values that led to the development of Japan as a power, both economic and military, has not been curtailed much. Those hard working values are still something to emulate for other countries and some countries have actually out-Japanned Japan, as these values can be emulated by anyone, and they are not exclusive to the Japanese anymore.
 
Japan used to be the center for Pan Asianism and a lot of other progressive ideas in Asia at one time. But sadly, that all ended after the hyper-nationalists came to power. They ended up massacring a lot of Asians. That didn't do Pan Asianism much good.

For us Desi folks, it's an academic discussion, as it didn't really affect us. But ask Chinese, Korean, Malay, Indo bros. I say this because Japan is often put on some high and pure pedestal by brown folks. Yes, Japan is an example of what Asia can achieve. And that example was emulated across Asia, even within the countries that were once ruled under Japanese bayonet. But no one deserves that kinda pedestal.

And I say this as someone who likes Japan a lot, who'll refuse to buy and own a non-Japanese automobile (might try Chinese Neo or Xepeng luxury electric cars if I have the chance!), and give preferential treatment to Japanese over Euro/American products and services. Even though they have become fairly stagnant in the past 15-20 years as others have caught up. In the 80s, people used to say Japan annihilated the American electronics industry. But look at how much market dominance Apple has in Japan in many categories. China is doing a better job competing with the likes of Apple than Japan at present. Though I think Japan currently is more focused on making professional-level and non-consumer products (you can bet Apple uses a lot of Japanese machining tools and factory equipment). But it doesn't earn as much buck (profit margin isn't there) as mass-market consumer-grade stuff, which Japan used to almost completely dominate.

Too many people put Japan on a high pedestal in the 80s and 90s by overestimating their capabilities while underestimating others (including themselves). They didn't see what was coming. The Japanese have demonstrated they are just as prone to incompetency, mismanagement, greed, and hubris, just like everyone else.

At present, Japan is perhaps among the more benevolent state actors with Bangladesh. But I doubt it was because of some massive new wave of Pan Asianism by transforming Asia into Europe. But at the very least, Japan wasn't exploitative and ended up being a dependable and reliable development partner. Scamming and ripping off isn't part of Japanese culture. So I hope they remain as a major development partner with us.
 
PoondolotoPandalum said:
Too many people put Japan on a high pedestal in the 80s and 90s by overestimating their capabilities while underestimating others (including themselves). They didn't see what was coming. The Japanese have demonstrated they are just as prone to incompetency, mismanagement, greed, and hubris, just like everyone else.
Bold part: Japan or the Japanese are not prone to incompetency, greed, and mismanagement. These bad qualities were never a part of Japanese culture. They remain as efficient as they were and for greed, they never break laws like our politicians, administrators, and Police people do randomly in BD.

You are completely wrong in those counts. Then, why a little downfall? It is because of the American political pressure that started in the 90s. You can see the similar pressure being applied to China nowadays before it becomes another threat like Japan.

You have to read a book written by Ezra F. Vogel of America, namely, "Japan as Numbr One: Lessons for America". This book made the American administrators fearful of Japan and America did everything to stop this happening. Especially, its actions caused Japanese Yen to rise fast gradually from $1 = 280 yen to $1 = 110 yen at present.

So, Japanese goods have become too expensive throughout the world although its car exports have not suffered that much. In any case, Japan has become a highly sophisticated consumer society. A country rises but it has certain limits.
With $5,000 billion economies, Japan still remains equal almost to the combined GDP of Germany and France.

Japan is an unsinkable ship if you consider the quality of its population.
 
bluesky said:
Bold part: Japan or the Japanese are not prone to incompetency, greed, and mismanagement. These bad qualities were never a part of Japanese culture. They remain as efficient as they were and for greed, they never break laws like our politicians, administrators, and Police people do randomly in BD.

You are completely wrong in those counts. Then, why a little downfall? It is because of the American political pressure that started in the 90s. You can see the similar pressure being applied to China nowadays before it becomes another threat like Japan.

You have to read a book written by Ezra F. Vogel of America, namely, "Japan as Numbr One: Lessons for America". This book made the American administrators fearful of Japan and America did everything to stop this happening. Especially, its actions caused Japanese Yen to rise fast gradually from $1 = 280 yen to $1 = 110 yen at present.

So, Japanese goods have become too expensive throughout the world although its car exports have not suffered that much. In any case, Japan has become a highly sophisticated consumer society. A country rises but it has certain limits.
With $5,000 billion economies, Japan still remains equal almost to the combined GDP of Germany and France.

Japan is an unsinkable ship if you consider the quality of its population.
IQ has a lot to do with hard work, innovation and prosperity


1. Hong Kong (108)

2. Singapore (108)

3. South Korea (106)

4. China (105)

5. Japan (105)

6. Taiwan (105)

7. Iceland (101)

8. Macau (101)

9. Switzerland (101)

China is basically Japan x 15

whereas low IQ country are always lazy, illiterate and incompetent


94. Zimbabwe (72)

95. Botswana (71)

96. Ghana (71)

97. Zambia (71)

98. Nigeria (69)

99. Swaziland (68)

100. Lesotho (67)

101. Mozambique (64)

102. Malawi (60)
 
bluesky said:
It is because of the American political pressure that started in the 90s. You can see the similar pressure being applied to China nowadays before it becomes another threat like Japan.
Japan is an US slave which doesn't have independent foreign policy, US can bend Japan's will and order Japan to hurt itself at US will, but US can do nothing about China, China will never hurt herself just to please US.
 
