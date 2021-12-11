What's new

Japan launches fourth multi-mission Mogami-class frigate

The Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) has revealed that its fourth Mogami-class frigate Mikuma was launched on 10 December at Mitsubishi Heavy Industries’ Nagasaki Shipyard & Machinery Works.

As informed, the JMSDF has also held the naming ceremony for the ship, which now bears the name like the Mikuma River at Oita prefecture, Kyusyu.

Powered by a combined diesel and gas propulsion system with two MAN 12V28/33D STC diesel engines and one Rolls-Royce MT30 gas turbine, the Mogami-class vessels are expected to be capable of attaining a top speed of at least 30 knots.

Photo by: JMSDF

Armament on the frigates is expected to include the navalised version of the Type-03 medium-range, surface-to-air missile, a 5-inch (127 mm)/62-calibre gun, canister-launched anti-ship missiles, and a SeaRAM close-in weapon system that is expected to use upgraded RIM-116C Rolling Airframe Missiles.

The frigates, which measure 133 meters in length, will also feature a vertical launch system.

The first vessel in the class was launched in March this year by the shipbuilder Mitsubishi Heavy Industries. The contract was signed for 22 Mogami-class multirole frigates.

