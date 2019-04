Japan Joins The Elite Club Of ASAT Capable Nation As The 4th Space Superpower

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

▲

1. Three different approaches of three of the ASAT superpowers' Elite Club: the U.S. 1959 nuclear-tipped warhead ASAT, the U.S.S.R. 1963 co-orbital killer satellite, the Chinese 2017 KKV ASAT.

2. Japanese Co-orbital capability

▲

KIKU-7 consists of two satellites named "Chaser" and "Target." Each satellite is separated in space after launching and rendezvous docking experiment has been conducted three times, in which the Chaser satellite automatically and remotely being piloted. Furthermore, we have very often conducted the space robot experiments which include manipulation of small parts, propellant replenishment by using the robot arms installed on the Chaser remotely piloted. Several scientific data have been acquired by these experimental results.

2. KIKU-7(ETS-VII) is the satellite developed to acquire the basic technologies of rendezvous docking and space robotics which are essential to future space activities.KIKU-7 consists of two satellites named "Chaser" and "Target." Each satellite is separated in space after launching and rendezvous docking experiment has been conducted three times, in which the Chaser satellite automatically and remotely being piloted. Furthermore, we have very often conducted the space robot experiments which include manipulation of small parts, propellant replenishment by using the robot arms installed on the Chaser remotely piloted. Several scientific data have been acquired by these experimental results.

▲

The operation of the rendez-vous-docking and space robotics experiments are conducted from the NASDA ground stations via data relay satellite (TDRS).

3. The KIKU-7 conducts the rendezvous-docking and space robotics experiments. In the rendezvous-docking experiment, the chaser satellite conducts rendezvous-docking with the target satellite by both automatic and remotely piloted controls, and in the space robotics experiments, unmanned space work is carried out by teleoperation. In addition, the space robotics experiments by MITI / ETL, CRL and NAL are carried out. The operation of the ETS-VII is conducted from the ground via data relay satellite (TDRS). These experiments on the KIKU-7 are the first attempt in the world and enable us to establish the basic technology for future space activities.The operation of the rendez-vous-docking and space robotics experiments are conducted from the NASDA ground stations via data relay satellite (TDRS).

3. Japanese Asat capability

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4IsTheUJbgk

▲

4. This video shows two camera angles from a test of Hayabusa2's SCI weapon on Earth in 2011. The copper projectile fires from a concrete bunker, penetrates several gridded targets, and hits a mound of dirt simulating asteroid Ryugu 100 meters away.

▲

5. A test of Hayabusa2's SCI weapon on Earth in 2011. The copper projectile fires from a concrete bunker, penetrates several gridded targets, and hits a mound of dirt simulating asteroid Ryugu 100 meters away.

▲

6. Animated CGI GIF of the Hayabusa2's SCI weapon with asteroid 162173 Ryugu as target.

4. Conclusion

Jungle Law