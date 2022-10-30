Japan is very angry! China Indonesia high speed railway is about to be completed, why not India?

Well, from the Indonesia side, the project is also not easy as it sounds.



But thanks goodness, it's finished.



We also have delays, first because of Covid, and second is freeing the land.





Choosing China is perhaps the right thing to do.



First, they have the best HSR train in the world.



Second, building the railway is equally difficult as building the HSR train, especially in difficult climate and geographic conditions.



Just look at China's condition, from mountains, to desert, to tundra. I can say China is building HSR lines in almost every geographic condition, and China is an expert, as they did it.



I think this is one factor why China was able to complete the project fast, they know what to do in Indonesia, as they did it before in their home country.