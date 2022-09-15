What's new

Japan is Building the Biggest Warships in Asia, Two 20,000-Ton Super Destroyers .

DF41

DF41

FULL MEMBER
Mar 20, 2022
605
-10
898
Country
China
Location
Taiwan, Province Of China
news.yahoo.com

Japan is Building the Biggest Warships in Asia, Two 20,000-Ton Super Destroyers .

The new ships, two 20,000-ton super destroyers, will defend the nation from an enemy missile attack from China and North Korea.
news.yahoo.com news.yahoo.com

:rofl:
happysnoopy-snoopy.gif



HAPPINESS !!!!

That meant Japan preparing for war with China and will war with China.

Thereby allowing China to exert full compensation for Nanjing Massacre and Unit 731

Raze Yasakuni Shrine to the ground and built either memorial to Comfort Women there or a public toilet with Japanese Emperor as the custodian of the toilet.

Free Okinawa and Ryuku Islands and Hokkaido from Japan.

laugh-emoji.gif
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

DF41
More of the background of Japan & Taiwan & Okinawa
Replies
0
Views
183
DF41
DF41
beijingwalker
Japan protests Russia-China military drills, Moscow scraps Kuril Islands visa-free visits to the islands for former Japanese residents
Replies
1
Views
124
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
DJ_Viper
Japan is converting its 2 biggest warships into aircraft carriers, and US Marines are helping it train to use them
2
Replies
23
Views
2K
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
beijingwalker
China's Overlooked Role in World War II, China a vital, but often forgotten, member of the Allies battling Japan—two years before the War II
Replies
4
Views
385
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Titanium100
Japan-China tensions over 3 islands escalates to a new high
Replies
10
Views
730
Han Patriot
H

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom