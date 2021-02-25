Japan interested in developing southern Ctg centring Matarbari projects Japan has suggested partnering with Bangladesh in further developing the southern Chattogram area, centring the Matarbari projects, as the two countries agree to build a strategic relationship by intensifying the current excellent bilateral ties.

At a virtual meeting today between Bangladesh Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen and Japanese Senior Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs Hiroshi Suzuki as part of regular foreign office consultations, both sides agreed that these projects being built under Japan's Big-B initiative have the potential to benefit not only Bangladesh but also connect the entire region.The foreign secretary briefed on how Bangladesh has been working to resolve the difficulties faced by foreign investors, and expressed hope that these initiatives would encourage more Japanese investment, particularly in the areas of agriculture, especially jute, ICT and high-tech industries, blue economy, health and human resource development.Suzuki appreciated the initiatives taken by the principal secretary to the prime minister under the Private-Public Economic Dialogue to particularly look into the problems of the Japanese investors and resolve most despite pandemic-induced constraints.Japan is also keen to support Bangladesh in capacity development in maritime security, disaster management and enhance cooperation in defence matters, according to a statement of the foreign ministry.The two sides discussed the possibility of concluding an free trade agreement (FTA), particularly in view of Bangladesh's impending graduation from least developed countries (LDC) status. Japan, however, assured to continue its generalised system of preferences (GSP) scheme in the post-graduation period.Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen also communicated Biman Bangladesh Airline's plan to resume its flights to Tokyo, which was welcomed by the Japanese senior deputy minister, who said the proposed air-link would help greater people-to-people contact and promote businesses.The foreign secretary urged Japan to use her influence to persuade Myanmar and the international community to create a conducive environment for early repatriation of Rohingyas. In response, the Japanese side agreed in this regard and assured of their continued engagement.Both Bangladesh and Japan also agreed to foster greater cooperation in the international fora including at the UN. Bangladesh reiterated her support for Japan's bid for a permanent seat at the UN Security Council.Senior Deputy Minister Suzuki offered assistance for Bangladesh's transition to clean energy and briefed on Japan's vision of Free and Open Indo-Pacific, which is meant for regional peace and development.The foreign secretary expressed his gratitude for Covid-19-related assistance from Japan including direct budgetary support on top of the highest ever ODA loan package of 338 billion Japanese Yen in 2020, and requested continuation of the budgetary support for next five years.