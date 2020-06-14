What's new

Japan, India and Australia to Seek Supply Chain Pact

Vanguard One

Vanguard One

FULL MEMBER
Dec 20, 2019
727
-4
622
Country
Ireland
Location
Ireland
The intensifying US-China conflict & worsening diplomatic relations across the region are forcing companies to reconsider whether they can continue doing business in China as before.

SHRUTI SRIVASTAVA and ISABEL REYNOLDS 21 August, 2020 5:44 pm IST

The Maersk Eindhoven container ship sits moored next to gantry cranes at a shipping terminal in Yokohama, Japan, on 19 July | Photo: Toru Hanai | Bloomberg

The Maersk Eindhoven container ship sits moored next to gantry cranes at a shipping terminal in Yokohama, Japan, on 19 July | Photo: Toru Hanai | Bloomberg

New Delhi/Tokyo: Japan, India and Australia are seeking to build stronger supply chains to counter China’s dominance as trade and geopolitical tensions escalate across the region, according to people in Tokyo and New Delhi with knowledge of the matter.

The three nations are discussing building a “supply chain resilience initiative,” according to the people, who asked not to be identified because they are not authorized to speak to the media about internal discussions. The talks are at a working level currently, but Japan would like to bring them to a higher level at some point, according to a person in Tokyo.
India’s government is considering the plan and will make a decision soon about whether to participate, some of the people said. An Australian official declined to confirm the talks.

The discussions were earlier reported by The Economic Times.

The intensifying U.S.-China conflict and worsening diplomatic relations across the region are forcing companies to consider whether they can continue to do business in China as before. In addition, the disruptions to trade caused by Covid-19 brought home how dependent many nations were on China for essential goods such as ventilators or masks, spurring talk about diversification.

Factory diversification

Japan is trying to pare its reliance on Chinese factories, with the government subsidizing some companies to shift or expand operations in Japan and Southeast Asia. So far 87 firms are participating in the program, which will pay out 243.5 billion yen ($2.3 billion).

Both India’s and Australia’s trade and diplomatic relations with China are fraying. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government restricted some Chinese imports and banned several Chinese apps after a deadly border clash with its neighbor. In Australia, exports like beef, barley and now wine have been targeted by China amid deteriorating ties between the two nations.

The quad

Along with the U.S., Japan, Australia and India are members of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, or Quad, a loose grouping for national security consultation.

Two calls and a text message sent to India’s trade ministry spokesperson during business hours were unanswered.

A spokesman for Australia’s foreign ministry said the nation is working with a range of partners to ensure supply chains are kept open and resilient during the recovery from Covid-19, but did not confirm whether it was working on a deal with Japan and India. There’s no clear agreement between the three nations on any action yet, an official from Japan’s trade ministry said.

Earlier this year Australia and India agreed to work together on diversifying supply chains.

The new proposal will seek to lean on such bilateral agreements between countries and put in place further measures for trade facilitation and attracting foreign direct investment in the Indo-Pacific region, the people said. Nations from Southeast Asia would also be invited to participate, they said. –Bloomberg


theprint.in

India, Japan and Australia are working on a supply chain pact to counter China

The intensifying US-China conflict & worsening diplomatic relations across the region are forcing companies to reconsider whether they can continue doing business in China as before.
theprint.in theprint.in
 
Menthol

Menthol

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 2, 2017
2,022
-1
1,735
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
This is why India is willing to attack and create borders clash with China.

Because they are "paid".

The same in the past how they betrayed China with Dalai Lama.


India can't be trusted.

It's more like in their DNA and culture.

If betrayal is being done only once, we can assume it's coincidence, because of some bad democratically elected leader.

But it's twice, and it will be more in the future.


It's not so surprising, because India government is also betraying their own people.

Just looks at how everyday Indian people's life, their "democratically elected" government treatment toward their own people who elect them.

More like a cattle than a human being.


India government is extremely willing to nuke other countries, simply because it's a very proud act for them, like a big win, without ever considering humanity.
 
Protest_again

Protest_again

SENIOR MEMBER
May 19, 2019
2,223
-36
1,534
Country
India
Location
India
Menthol said:
This is why India is willing to attack and create borders clash with China.

Because they are "paid".

The same in the past how they betrayed China with Dalai Lama.


India can't be trusted.

It's more like in their DNA and culture.

If betrayal is being done only once, we can assume it's coincidence, because of some bad democratically elected leader.

But it's twice, and it will be more in the future.


It's not so surprising, because India government is also betraying their own people.

Just looks at how everyday Indian people's life, their "democratically elected" government treatment toward their own people who elect them.

More like a cattle than a human being.


India government is extremely willing to nuke other countries, simply because it's a very proud act for them, like a big win, without ever considering humanity.
Click to expand...
Why not China move back to pre march positions ad show Indian public their largesse? If it can't, it might as well STFU about India's reactions.
 
rent4country

rent4country

FULL MEMBER
Jul 31, 2020
251
0
105
Country
United States
Location
United States
Menthol said:
This is why India is willing to attack and create borders clash with China.

Because they are "paid".

The same in the past how they betrayed China with Dalai Lama.


India can't be trusted.

It's more like in their DNA and culture.

If betrayal is being done only once, we can assume it's coincidence, because of some bad democratically elected leader.

But it's twice, and it will be more in the future.


It's not so surprising, because India government is also betraying their own people.

Just looks at how everyday Indian people's life, their "democratically elected" government treatment toward their own people who elect them.

More like a cattle than a human being.


India government is extremely willing to nuke other countries, simply because it's a very proud act for them, like a big win, without ever considering humanity.
Click to expand...
Did you as a Chinese who is brainwashed and told to behave in a certain way from cradle to grave, just state that a democratically elected government treats its people like cattle? lol, that's some chutzpah!


1598589131960.png
 
rent4country

rent4country

FULL MEMBER
Jul 31, 2020
251
0
105
Country
United States
Location
United States
Protest_again said:
Why not China move back to pre march positions ad show Indian public their largesse? If it can't, it might as well STFU about India's reactions.
Click to expand...
Not trying to tell your people how to feel, but you don't show 'largesse' after you illegally occupy someone's land and then retreat. The Chinese overplayed their hand acting like petulant child hell-bent on expansionism.
 
Last edited:
Figaro

Figaro

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 17, 2017
4,067
3
7,015
Country
United States
Location
United States
Vanguard One said:
The intensifying US-China conflict & worsening diplomatic relations across the region are forcing companies to reconsider whether they can continue doing business in China as before.

SHRUTI SRIVASTAVA and ISABEL REYNOLDS 21 August, 2020 5:44 pm IST

The Maersk Eindhoven container ship sits moored next to gantry cranes at a shipping terminal in Yokohama, Japan, on 19 July | Photo: Toru Hanai | Bloomberg

The Maersk Eindhoven container ship sits moored next to gantry cranes at a shipping terminal in Yokohama, Japan, on 19 July | Photo: Toru Hanai | Bloomberg

New Delhi/Tokyo: Japan, India and Australia are seeking to build stronger supply chains to counter China’s dominance as trade and geopolitical tensions escalate across the region, according to people in Tokyo and New Delhi with knowledge of the matter.

The three nations are discussing building a “supply chain resilience initiative,” according to the people, who asked not to be identified because they are not authorized to speak to the media about internal discussions. The talks are at a working level currently, but Japan would like to bring them to a higher level at some point, according to a person in Tokyo.
India’s government is considering the plan and will make a decision soon about whether to participate, some of the people said. An Australian official declined to confirm the talks.

The discussions were earlier reported by The Economic Times.

The intensifying U.S.-China conflict and worsening diplomatic relations across the region are forcing companies to consider whether they can continue to do business in China as before. In addition, the disruptions to trade caused by Covid-19 brought home how dependent many nations were on China for essential goods such as ventilators or masks, spurring talk about diversification.

Factory diversification

Japan is trying to pare its reliance on Chinese factories, with the government subsidizing some companies to shift or expand operations in Japan and Southeast Asia. So far 87 firms are participating in the program, which will pay out 243.5 billion yen ($2.3 billion).

Both India’s and Australia’s trade and diplomatic relations with China are fraying. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government restricted some Chinese imports and banned several Chinese apps after a deadly border clash with its neighbor. In Australia, exports like beef, barley and now wine have been targeted by China amid deteriorating ties between the two nations.

The quad

Along with the U.S., Japan, Australia and India are members of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, or Quad, a loose grouping for national security consultation.

Two calls and a text message sent to India’s trade ministry spokesperson during business hours were unanswered.

A spokesman for Australia’s foreign ministry said the nation is working with a range of partners to ensure supply chains are kept open and resilient during the recovery from Covid-19, but did not confirm whether it was working on a deal with Japan and India. There’s no clear agreement between the three nations on any action yet, an official from Japan’s trade ministry said.

Earlier this year Australia and India agreed to work together on diversifying supply chains.

The new proposal will seek to lean on such bilateral agreements between countries and put in place further measures for trade facilitation and attracting foreign direct investment in the Indo-Pacific region, the people said. Nations from Southeast Asia would also be invited to participate, they said. –Bloomberg


theprint.in

India, Japan and Australia are working on a supply chain pact to counter China

The intensifying US-China conflict & worsening diplomatic relations across the region are forcing companies to reconsider whether they can continue doing business in China as before.
theprint.in theprint.in
Click to expand...
The only reason why this initiative will fail is because India is included. Mark my words. Whenever India is included in something, the result is almost never good.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Jyotish India, Japan and Australia are said to seek supply chain pact World Affairs 0
I India, Japan And Australia Working On Trilateral Supply Chain To Reduce Dependency On China Central & South Asia 6
Vanguard One Australia Joining India, US, Japan In Indo-Pacific For Mega Navy Drill "Hugely Beneficial": US World Affairs 0
The BrOkEn HeArT Australia joining India, Japan and US for mega navy drill in Indo-pacific. World Affairs 1
I Australia Joining India, US, Japan In Indo-Pacific For Mega Navy Drill "Hugely Beneficial": US Indian Defence Forum 14
Vanguard One Australia likely to join Malabar naval exercises with India, US, Japan as part of China 'containment World Affairs 0
Vanguard One Featured Japan deepens intelligence sharing with India, Australia and UK World Affairs 3
Mighty Lion Big News: US to train fighter pilots from India, Japan, Australia Indian Defence Forum 13
Saho US, Japan, India, Australia & ASEAN To Join Hands To Counter A ‘Belligerent’ China World Affairs 25
Zapper Indo-Pacific Charter gains support in India, US, Australia and Japan Central & South Asia 4

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top