Japan Inc set to challenge Huawei in 5G

Develop and sell worldwide a compact digital signal processor featuring both world-leading performance and low power consumption, plus optical transmission equipment incorporating this circuit. A DSP is a specialized microprocessor, in this case optimized for large-capacity optical communications.

Work with global telecom network operators and communication equipment vendors to promote Open Radio Access Network alliance specifications while developing and selling globally competitive products compliant with O-RAN specifications, aiming for top global market shares through ultra-high-speed processing, ultra-low latency and ultra-low power consumption at levels never before attained.

Develop innovative technologies and optical/wireless devices enabling greater capacity, higher functionality; lower-cost submarine cable systems; large capacity, low latency and automatic/autonomous space communication; and more sophisticated technologies to ensure infrastructure network security.

21st century industrial policy

No 1 in Facial Recognition