What's new

Japan: Half of unmarried people under 30 do not want kids

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
56,577
-23
98,548
Country
China
Location
China
Japan: Half of unmarried people under 30 do not want kids

The number of babies born in Japan in 2022 fell to a new record low for the seventh consecutive year, dropping below 800,000 for the first time since records began in 1899, government data showed late last month.
FP Staff April 08, 2023 18:51:11 IST
Japan: Half of unmarried people under 30 do not want kids

Representative Image- Reuters

Osaka: According to a recent survey conducted by a pharmaceutical firm showed that around half of unmarried people under 30 in Japan are not interested in having children.

The respondents cited economic concerns and the burden of childbirth and parenting as their reasoning. Of the 400 respondents between 18 to 29 years old, 49.4 per cent said they do not want children, the highest percentage in any of the last three annual pregnancy white paper surveys conducted by Rohto Pharmaceutical Co, Kyodo news reported.

Concerned over the low birth rate in the country, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida earlier this year pledged to implement measures including allowing 85 per cent of male workers who have a child to take paternity leave by fiscal 2030 to tackle the falling birthrate.

The government will take steps to push up wages for young workers and boost economic assistance to them to create an environment conducive to raising their children free of concerns, the Japanese Prime Minister said in a press conference.

Japan has a population of 125 million and has long struggled with how to provide for its fast-growing number of elderly residents.

Birth rates are slowing in many countries including Japan’s closest neighbours, due to factors including rising living costs, more women entering the workforce and people choosing to have children later.

Official data showed last week that China’s population shrank in 2022, for the first time in more than six decades.

The number of babies born in Japan in 2022 fell to a new record low for the seventh consecutive year, dropping below 800,000 for the first time since records began in 1899, government data showed late last month.

www.firstpost.com

Japan: Half of unmarried people under 30 do not want kids

The number of babies born in Japan in 2022 fell to a new record low for the seventh consecutive year, dropping below 800,000 for the first time since records began in 1899, government data showed late last month.
www.firstpost.com www.firstpost.com
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
56,577
-23
98,548
Country
China
Location
China
beijingwalker said:
The number of babies born in Japan in 2022 fell to a new record low for the seventh consecutive year, dropping below 800,000 for the first time since records began in 1899, government data showed late last month.
Click to expand...
This is crazy, Guangdong province alone in 2022 had 1.05 million new born babies.

Sugarcane said:
All the article is on Japan, Why it's China in this line?
Click to expand...
China is the country with the biggest population in the world, the government worked for 4 decades trying to reduce the number, but China still has 1.4 billion people today, one fifth of the humanity.
 
Last edited:

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Japan PM says country on the brink over falling birth rate, number of children born in Japan fell to a new record below 800,000 in 2022
2 3
Replies
41
Views
1K
Mista
Mista
beijingwalker
Japan posts 1st trade deficit in electronics for half-year period
Replies
0
Views
166
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Japan Posts Record ¥20 Trillion Trade Deficit in 2022
Replies
7
Views
559
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Japan’s manufacturing activity contracted at the fastest pace in 30 months in February
Replies
0
Views
360
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Japan saw record trade deficit of $155.27 billion in 2022
2 3 4
Replies
46
Views
2K
925boy
925boy

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom