Published: 2017-09-27









Japanese Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs Iwao Horri has said that Tokyo “fully supports” Dhaka to solve the “difficult crisis” of Rohingya refugees.











Talking to journalists after his meeting with state minister for foreign affairs Md Shahriar Alam on Wednesday, he said the issue is a “great concern” for Japan.



“We also offer assistance for them in Bangladesh,” he said at the state guest house Padma.



Bangladesh State Minister Shahriar Alam said Japan was with Bangladesh from the beginning. “If you read their statement on Aug 29, you will clearly understand that,” he said.

Japanese Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs Iwao Horri has said that Tokyo “fully supports” Dhaka to solve the “difficult crisis” of Rohingya refugees.Talking to journalists after his meeting with state minister for foreign affairs Md Shahriar Alam on Wednesday, he said the issue is a “great concern” for Japan.“We also offer assistance for them in Bangladesh,” he said at the state guest house Padma.Bangladesh State Minister Shahriar Alam said Japan was with Bangladesh from the beginning. “If you read their statement on Aug 29, you will clearly understand that,” he said.

Japan also wants full implementation of Kofi Annan Commission report what Bangladesh has been pressing for.