It is their lips that saying that they want to improve ties with China, but it is their action that want to destroy or contain China. Don't you think that what their admiral did in India was only a lips service? It was a genuine diplomatic action that seek to beat China in Geo Political fight. Actually, it costs China more than you think. Right now, you need to jab the Japanese on her nose, not sleep soundly just because their lips says that they want to improve ties with you.

Click to expand...