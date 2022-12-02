What's new

Japan Fans Troll Germany After Elimination & Japan's Qualification to World Cup Last 16

Japan Fans Troll Germany After Elimination & Japan's Qualification to World Cup Last 16​

Following the elimination of Germany from the World Cup on Thursday, Japan supporters did the 'gagging mouth' gesture to taunt their German counterparts. The gesture was first done at the World Cup by the German team ahead of their first Group match against Japan to protest against FIFA's ban on captains wearing the one Love armband.

Away from Qatar, Japan supporters flocked the Shibuya crossing in Tokyo early Friday morning to celebrate the Samurai Blue qualification to the last 16 after beating Spain 2 1 in their final group match on Thursday evening. Japan dug deep to complete a brilliant comeback win against the Spanish side who had taken a leed in the first half. Following that victory, Japan finished top of their group with 6 points. Despite beating Costa Rica 4 2 in their final match Germany finished 3rd in the Group with 4 points and got eliminated for the second consecutive World Cup in the first round.


 

