What's new

Japan factory activity shrinks the most in 2-1/2 years

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
55,239
-23
97,655
Country
China
Location
China

Japan factory activity shrinks the most in 2-1/2 years​

Reuters
March 1, 20238:35 AM GMT+8
IOL2EQI3MFPLLOMCOISEAW4VNQ.jpg

Workers install a battery for a new electric vehicle model at Mitsubishi Motor Corp's factory in Kurashiki, Japan May 19, 2022. REUTERS/Satoshi Sugiyama

TOKYO, March 1 (Reuters) - Japan's factory activity shrank in February at the fastest pace in over two years, a private survey showed, highlighting companies' struggles amid a global economic slowdown, raw material inflation and policymakers' calls for higher wages.

The final au Jibun Bank Japan Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index released on Wednesday fell to 47.7 in February from January's 48.9. Although higher than the flash reading, it marked the fastest decline since September 2020.

"Both new orders and production levels, which make up 55% of the headline PMI figure, fell at the fastest pace since July 2020 as weak domestic demand and a global economic slowdown hindered sales and output volumes," said economist Usamah Bhatti at S&P Global Market Intelligence, which compiles the survey.

Manufacturing output and new orders contracted for an eighth consecutive month and at the fastest rates in 31 months, the survey showed.

The final PMI reading comes a day after government data showed Japanese factories slashed output in January at the fastest pace in eight months, dragged down by auto and semiconductor sectors.

The downturn in factory activity is likely to be sustained over the near term, Bhatti said, "as the absence of new orders amid dampened client confidence lifted capacity pressure on manufacturers further."

The sub-index gauging backlogs of work was at the lowest since September 2020, underscoring the frail customer demand.

Input price inflation slumped to its slowest pace in 18 months, while the rate of output price inflation rose for the first time in four months as more companies successfully passed on elevated costs to clients.

On the brighter side, supplier delivery delays were the least prevalent in two years, the survey showed.

Recent data showed Japan's economy averted recession but rebounded much less than expected in the fourth quarter last year as business investment slumped. The Bank of Japan remains an outlier in the current global monetary tightening phase, committing to maintaining ultra-low rates to shore up its COVID-ravaged economy.

www.reuters.com

Japan factory activity shrinks the most in 2-1/2 years

Japan's factory activity shrank in February at the fastest pace in over two years, a private survey showed, highlighting companies' struggles amid a global economic slowdown, raw material inflation and policymakers' calls for higher wages.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com
 
DabbuSardar

DabbuSardar

FULL MEMBER
Jul 28, 2022
539
-5
323
Country
India
Location
United States
Japan got old and reached second spot after USA, guess who didn’t even reach japans prosperity and got old.😎

Make some more iPhones please, it works for all of us😄
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Japan factory activity shrinks for third month in January
Replies
0
Views
161
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Japan’s manufacturing activity contracted at the fastest pace in 30 months in February
Replies
0
Views
162
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
China's factory activity stuns with fastest growth in a decade since 2012, investors more optimistic on China's economic prospects
Replies
4
Views
62
DabbuSardar
DabbuSardar
beijingwalker
China's factory activity unexpectedly returns to growth in Sept
Replies
2
Views
227
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
beijingwalker
Asian stocks jump as strong China data revives reopening optimism
Replies
0
Views
32
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom