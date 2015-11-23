What's new

Japan eyes major military policy shift that would allow land strikes in China

Months before he announced his resignation, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe set in motion a policy change that could for the first time allow Japan’s military to plan for strikes on land targets in China and other parts of Asia.

Japan’s Self Defence Forces are geared toward stopping attackers in the air and the sea.

The policy change would direct the military to create a doctrine for targeting enemy sites on land - a mission that would require the purchase of long-range weapons such as cruise missiles.

If adopted by the next government, the policy would mark one of the most significant shifts in Japan’s military stance since the end of World War II.

Deepening concern
It reflects Abe’s longstanding push for a more robust military and Tokyo’s deepening concern about Chinese influence in the region.

The Japanese government is worried by China’s increased military activity around the disputed East China Sea islets.

“The main reason for our action is China. We haven’t really emphasised that too much, but the security choices we make are because of China,” Masahisa Sato, a lawmaker from Abe’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party who has served as a deputy defence minister and a deputy foreign minister, said in an interview.

Japan renounced its right to wage war after World War II, making the issue of striking targets on land - which would entail attacks on foreign soil - contentious for its Asian neighbours, particularly China.

‘The security choices we make are because of China.’
Abe said last month he was stepping down because of worsening health.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, who is seen as less hawkish than Abe but is closely aligned with him, is expected to win the race to replace him as party leader and become premier.

Abe instructed senior defence policymakers in June to come up with LDP proposals for the military that included a land-attack, or strike, doctrine.

Revised defence strategy
That proposal will become government policy if it is included in a revised national defence strategy, which appears likely, according to two insiders, including LDP acting Secretary-General Tomomi Inada.

“I don’t think there is much opposition to it in the LDP,” Inada told Reuters.

“That direction doesn’t change even with a new prime minister.”

The military can already use long-range missiles to strike ships.


It considers such plans justified because it needs to be able to destroy weapons threatening Japan.

The land-attack proposal is framed using the same reasoning, according to former defence minister Itsunori Onodera.

Therefore, proponents say, Japan’s laws will not need to change.

During his eight years in office, Abe pushed for but failed to achieve his goal of revising the post-war constitution’s pacifist Article 9.

US-made BGM-109 Tomahawk cruise missiles would be an option for land-attack weapons, said Katsutoshi Kawano, who until last year was Japan’s most senior military officer, the Chairman of Self Defence Forces Chief of Staffs.

China in range
Tomahawks can hit targets 2500km away. That would put most of China and much of the Russian Far East within range.

“Japan could probably have strike capability within five years,” Kawano said.

“A full strike package including targeting satellites and electronic warfare components would, however, be far more expensive and take more than 10 years to acquire.”

‘Japan could probably have strike capability within five years.’
But a change in military strike policy could meet resistance from the LDP’s coalition partner, the Buddhist-backed Komeito, which worries such a move would antagonise China and threaten Japan’s war-renouncing constitution.

“It could spark an arms race and raise tension. It would be technically difficult and would require huge investment,” Komeito leader Natsuo Yamaguchi said in an interview.

I see Japan is a slow learner...

Not to worry, China is a patient teacher.
As for you, PajeetsSling, how helpful was your Quad when China was slapping you around the Himalayas? :)
 
No country can afford to sit and wait for a potential opponent to keep striking while it keeps defending so it would seem logical for Japan to relook its strategy. I think the main issue would the opposition to it from within Japan and its neighbors given its WWII history.
 
