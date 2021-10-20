What's new

Japan Extremely Upset with Powerful Chinese & Russian Joint Naval Fleet Patrolling Tsugaru Strait inside Japan !!

In 1970s Japan decided to set narrow territorial limits to let U.S. nukes pass.
But today, that pass there are Chinese-Russian Joint Fleet :lol:

That's the price for being a puppet country

As you brew, so must you drink...

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1450424753810853888



From Chinese Navy
FB_G055UcAUfF_l.jpg
FB_G055UcAUfF_l.jpg


From Russian Navy
FB_G057VkAMo-lv.jpg




FB9CJ4eVcAEm9ax.jpg














Some more images from Chinese-Russian Joint Fleet Patrolling Tsugaru Strait inside Japan
With PLANS Nanchang DDG-101 taking the lead of formation

FBt3v9kUUAMw0A5.jpg
FBvp-soUUAkO5fo.jpg
FBvp92NVgAQXIUA.jpg

FBsVeYeUYAAvYZk.jpg
FBsVjiIVQAI3zWZ.jpg

FBt3vfEVQAM4k51.jpg
FBt3vtlUUAE5Ne9.jpg
FBvp_OaVkAsP7X3.jpg
FBsVdrdVUAMvC6L.jpg
FBvp-PJVgAIzGJe.jpg
FBt3wLaVcAEtksU.jpg
 
Last edited:
The US tries to gate crash on the Sino-Russian naval exercises and was told to shoo.



Don't mess with Eurasian Alliance :smokin:



Russian Fleet in Joint Formation
51593509151_eef33bc433_k.jpg
51594408180_aa84df2919_k.jpg



Looks like Steregushchiy Class
EbO5l7DVcAA8tNz.jpeg




Next, Going to North Pacific or Moving South?
0 1tgr.jpg
 
B

Beast

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 5, 2011
25,861
-39
59,798
Country
China
Location
China
@aziqbal

Your dream come true! Japan vert upset. This is the outcome for Japan when they poke Chinese business in Taiwan and SCS..

Soon Japan will negotiate with China about non interference in SCS and Taiwan in exchange Chinese not to patrol this strait again. :enjoy:

If Japan insist on poking nosey business in SCS and Taiwan. Expect constant Chinese patrol and even whole fleet to visit nearby Japan sea.

This is also a warning to UK. Putin are urging China to send their aircraft carrier fleet to English Channel to humiliate the RN. If UK continue to poke business in SCS, then you shall know what happened next.
 
