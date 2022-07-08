What's new

Japan ex-prime minister Abe taken to hospital after apparent shooting -NHK

Japan ex-prime minister Abe taken to hospital after apparent shooting - NHK

Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe has been taken to hospital bleeding after collapsing while delivering a speech in the western city of Nara, public broadcaster NHK reported on Friday.
Japan ex-prime minister Abe taken to hospital after apparent shooting - NHK​


TOKYO, July 8 (Reuters) - Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe has been taken to hospital bleeding after collapsing while delivering a speech in the western city of Nara, public broadcaster NHK reported on Friday.

A sound like a gunshot was heard at the time, and a male suspect was detained at the scene, NHK said. An NHK reporter on the scene said they could hear two consecutive bangs during Abe's speech.

Kyodo News said the former premier was not conscious and appeared to be in cardiac arrest.
 
A

Abdul Rehman Majeed

Dec 25, 2019
MH.Yang said:
Very strange news. I always thought Japan did not have guns and terror problems.
 
MH.Yang

MH.Yang

Jul 21, 2021
After the collapse of Japan's economy this year, Japanese right wingers have been clamoring on the Internet to hold Shinzo Abe responsible for the failure of abenomics (hara-kiri). I guess the killer may be the Japanese right wing or the CIA.

Sainthood 101 said:
Shooting in Japan? Wtf
This is just the beginning. The worse the economy, the more right-wing the ideology. The right wing of Japan will only become more and more extreme in the future.
 

