Japan Drops in Military Spending Ranking, Despite Budget Rise to ¥6 Trillion​

The world is almost at same juncture , with Ukraine-Russia conflict , which is a full blown war

Banks in USA are wobbling

Inflation is rising , creating scenario of hunger resembling world war 1

Last time world war started , after 7-8 years from end of Pandemic1- Stocks exchanges crashed forcing people into poverty or joining army2- Obviously war was for resources and control of whole planet for 100 year cycle3- At peak people were living only on 1 loaf of bread or basic simple Porridge like mealMost of world countries like Japan have Trillion of Dollar worth of Debt which they can't pay offso obviously they are beefing up their "Weapons" because they want Debt Cancellation after world warUntold story of World War is that winner gets the spoils and looser inherits all the DebtThat is how the last 150 years have gone byChina on other hand have maintained far from conflict and focused on Business and Trade which is why they are making profit and growing organicallyJapan has been playing the global game , of chess for