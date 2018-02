The performance specifications for China's J-20 and the American F-35 are both widely published. China's J-20 outclasses the American F-35 in almost every important parameter.



For example, the J-20 is designed to supercruise. The F-35 cannot.



The J-20 flies at 66,000 feet. The F-35 maxes out at 50,000 feet. This means the J-20 air-to-air missiles fly much further because it is launched from 16,000 feet higher. This gives China's J-20 a "first kill" ability against the American F-35.



The lateral acceleration of the J-20 is 9G. The lateral acceleration of the F-35 is 5G. China's J-20 is far more maneuverable than the American F-35.



The J-20 is a larger aircraft. Thus, the J-20 has a larger AESA radar (1,856 Transmit/Receive Modules) that can detect the F-35 (1,200 Transmit/Receive Modules) at a longer distance than vice versa. This gives China's J-20 a "first detection" ability against the American F-35.



The J-20 has clean lines and a smooth underside. The J-20 is stealthy. In contrast, the F-35 has bulges (e.g. large wingroot, bulge above left air-intake vent, and multiple giant bulges on its underside) that reflect radar at all different angles. The F-35 is clearly inferior to the J-20 in stealth shape.



The J-20 has a combat radius of 1,200 miles. The F-35 has a combat radius of only 500 to 700 miles (depending on the variant). China's J-20 has plenty of time to loiter over the battlefield. In contrast, the F-35 has very little time to loiter before it runs out of fuel.



The J-20 has two engines. This allows the J-20 to accelerate faster. Also, the J-20 can fly home when one of the engines fail. In contrast, the F-35 has only one engine. This means the F-35 accelerates much slower and will drop into the ocean if one engine fails. Once again, the F-35 is an inferior design. The naval US F-14 Tomcat had two engines for a reason.

