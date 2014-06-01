Japan Defence Forum

What's new

May 29, 2014
Misson of JMSDF

Japan is an island country surrounded on all sides by the sea. That means any threats to our country will always approach us via the sea. In addition, Japan lacks natural resources, so it must rely on countries overseas for most of the materials that we require in our daily lives. We use a maritime transport network stretching around the globe to obtain more than 90% of these materials. In recognition of new security environment, the Defense Program Guidelines defines the role of the defense forces as “effective response to the new threats and diverse situations,” “Proactive efforts to improve the international security environment,” and “preparation for full-scale invasion,” which is the primary role of defense forces, and Japan will efficiently maintain the necessary Maritime Self-Defense Forces posture to effectively carry out missions in each the areas.

Exacerbated and tangible International Security Environment

security issues beyond a geographically-limited area continue to be crucial because the risk is growing that a disorder or a security problem in a single country spreads worldwide. With regard to such global security issues, while the international community is undertaking initiatives to deal with cyber attacks, proliferation of weapons of mass destruction and their means of delivery, international terrorism, and the increasing vulnerability of governance systems, some problems are being exacerbated and new problems are also becoming tangible.

Under such a security environment, it has become extremely diffi cult for one country to deal with issues which the international community is confronting, and ensuring regional and global peace, stability and prosperity through the establishment of a more stable international security environment benefi ts each country. It is increasingly important for countries with common interests in the resolution of issues to work together.

Security Environment in the Asia-Pacific Region

In the Asia-Pacific region, alongside the various changes that have taken place in tandem with the increase in power of China, India, and Russia, countries in the region have made efforts to enhance and strengthen intra-regional coordination and collaboration with a particular focus on non-traditional security sectors such as humanitarian aid and disaster relief, and counterpiracy measures. On the other hand, this region abounds in political, economic, ethnic, and religious diversity, confl icts between countries/regions remain even after the end of the Cold War, and their views on security and threats are different. Accordingly, major changes in the security environment have yet to emerge even after the end of the Cold War, unlike in Europe, and long-standing issues of territorial rights and reunification continue to plague the region.

Outline of The Japan-U.S. Security Arrangements



Based on the Japan–U.S. Security Treaty, the Japan-U.S. Security Arrangements constitute one of the pillars of Japan’s national defense. The Japan–U.S. Alliance, having the Japan-U.S. Security Arrangements as its core, is indispensable to maintain not only the peace and security of Japan, but also that of the entire Asia-Pacifi c region. In addition, the close cooperative relationship between Japan and the United States based on the alliance is proving to be extremely significant for effectively dealing with global security issues. Furthermore, the Japan–U.S. Alliance is playing an increasingly important role in promoting the shared fundamental values in the international community such as democracy, the rule of law, respect for human rights, and a capitalist economy.

The military presence of the U.S. forces in Japan not only contributes to the defense of Japan, but also functions as deterrence against and response to contingencies in the Asia-Pacific region, and serves as a core element of the Japan-U.S. Security Arrangements. On the other hand, since the stationing of U.S. forces in Japan impacts upon the living environment of local residents, efforts that correspond to the actual situation of each region must be made to reduce the burden on regions such as Okinawa.

Japan-U.S. Bilateral Training and Exercises


The SDF and the U.S. forces have been conducting various bilateral training and exercises in peacetime to strengthen Japan- U.S. joint response capabilities while improving interoperability and facilitating mutual understanding in regard to tactical aspects, etc. and closer communication. Since FY1985, mostly on an annual basis, command post exercise and fi eld training exercise have alternated as the Japan–U.S. Bilateral Joint Training Exercise; the fi eld training exercise held in November 2012 was the 11th of its kind. In addition, the GSDF, MSDF and ASDF are expanding the scope of joint exercises, by such means as dispatching units not only to areas within Japan, but also to the U.S., such as participation in exercises including the Japan–U.S. Bilateral Regional Army command post exercises, special anti-submarine exercises, and Japan–U.S. Bilateral Fighter combat training. Thus, continuous efforts are being made to improve interoperability and bilateral response capabilities at the military service and unit levels. As part of the efforts, Stryker Battalion, with its high maneuvering and deployment capabilities and equipped with wheeled armored personnel carrier Stryker, participated for the fi rst time in fi eld training jointly held with the U.S. army and GSDF in Japan from October to November 2012. GSDF troops participating in the exercise trained in coordination procedures with the battalion. Such joint training and exercises in peacetime not only greatly contribute to maintaining and enhancing the Japan-U.S. joint response capabilities by deepening mutual understanding of capabilities and tactics, but also are effective for improving tactical skills on each side. In particular, the knowledge and techniques that the Japanese side can learn from U.S. forces, which have vast experience in actual fi ghting, are invaluable and greatly contribute to improving the JSDF’s capabilities. In addition, holding bilateral exercises at effective times, places, and scales demonstrates the unifi ed commitment and capabilities of Japan and the United States, which has a deterrent effect. In light of these perspectives, the MOD and the SDF are continuing their efforts to enrich the contents of bilateral training and exercises.
 
Overview of the JMSDF



The JMSDF is one of the world's largest navies and the second largest navy in Asia in terms of fleet tonnage. As of 2013, the JMSDF operates a total of 114 vessels (excluding minor auxiliary vessels), including; four helicopter destroyers (or helicopter carriers), 24 destroyers, 13 small destroyers (or frigates), six destroyer escorts (or corvettes), 16 attack submarines, 29 mine countermeasure vessels, six patrol vessels, three landing ship tanks, 8 training vessels and a fleet of various auxiliary ships.

As of 2013, a procurement list added to the current National Defense Program Guidelines has revealed that, among other things, an additional 48 escort vessels of various classes are planned to be added to the MSDF fleet in the coming decade. In addition, as of July 7, 2013, it was being reported that plans were under way to procure two more Aegis equipped destroyers in order to bolster ongoing BMD efforts, the first to be contracted for in fiscal year 2015 and the other in fiscal year 2016.

The Submarine Fleet


Soryu Class (5)

The Sōryū-class submarines (16SS) are diesel-electric submarines that entered service with the Japan Maritime Defense Force in 2009. The design is an evolution of the Oyashio class, from which it can most easily be distinguished by its X-shaped tail planes. The Sōryūs have the largest displacement of any submarine used by post war Japan.

The class are fitted with air independent propulsions based on Kockums stirling engines license-built by Kawasaki Heavy Industries, allowing them to stay submerged for longer periods of time.

The cost of the sixth submarine ("Kokuryu") was estimated at 540 million USD



 
@Nihonjin1051

about Izumo Class,there is whole lot of speculation about "Aircraft Carrying Capability"..what your take on it??how many fixed wings it might carry??it is large enough to be comparable with our Aircraft Carrier Viraat,which can easily carry some 30 aircrafts,while declared strength of Izumo is only 14 helos max.
 
GR!FF!N said:
@Nihonjin1051

about Izumo Class,there is whole lot of speculation about "Aircraft Carrying Capability"..what your take on it??how many fixed wings it might carry??it is large enough to be comparable with our Aircraft Carrier Viraat,which can easily carry some 30 aircrafts,while declared strength of Izumo is only 14 helos max.
It has the capability to launch 5 helicopter simultaneously and yes it can carry up to 14 helicopters on deck. It has the capability of holding 10 more in the hanger beneath, too. This is a helicopter carrier, but hypothetically speaking if it were converted to carry F-35s, it could carry as much as 14 F-35s on the deck. Not including the hanger space, tho. lol.

We are building 1 more Izumo class, the DDH-184, which will be launched in 2017.
 
@Nihonjin1051

frankly speaking,this "Helicopter Destroyer" confuses me.it is not a LHD,nor an traditional carrier.making so large surface combatant just for ASW and SAR is confusing.it dwarfs or comparable with multiple traditional carriers around the world.
 
Nihonjin1051 said:
It has the capability to launch 5 helicopter simultaneously and yes it can carry up to 14 helicopters on deck. It has the capability of holding 10 more in the hanger beneath, too. This is a helicopter carrier, but hypothetically speaking if it were converted to carry F-35s, it could carry as much as 14 F-35s on the deck. Not including the hanger space, tho. lol.

We are building 1 more Izumo class, the DDH-184, which will be launched in 2017.
You didn't order F35B,and F35A can't land on a DDH.
 
CN.Black said:
You didn't order F35B,and F35A can't land on a DDH.
1. Yes we ordered, last year, actually.

2. Technically, it can land on any of the Izumo Class.



Reference: Bloomberg news

Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) won a contract from Japan to supply F-35 Joint Strike Fighters, the aircraft’s first win in a competitive tender.

The U.S. contractor will build 42 of the planes for Japan, Defense Minister Yasuo Ichikawa told reporters in Tokyo today. He declined to comment on the cost of the contract. The F-35 was shortlisted against Boeing Co. (BA)’s F-18 Super Hornet and Eurofighter GmbH’s Typhoon.

The deal comes as the death of North Korean dictator Kim Jong Il spurs uncertainty about stability on the Korean peninsula, where 1.7 million troops from North Korea, South Korea and the U.S. are stationed. Japan, which has the world’s sixth-largest defense budget, has been upgrading air defenses as North Korea improves its ballistic missiles and nuclear weapons program, and as both Russia and China develop stealth fighters.

“From now on, we really have to think about distances and air force strength in Northeast Asia,” said Hideshi Takesada, a professor of international relations at Seoul’s Yonsei University. “This decision reflects the need for stealth and long-distance combat capabilities.”

GR!FF!N said:
@Nihonjin1051

frankly speaking,this "Helicopter Destroyer" confuses me.it is not a LHD,nor an traditional carrier.making so large surface combatant just for ASW and SAR is confusing.it dwarfs or comparable with multiple traditional carriers around the world.
@GR!FF!N ,

Currently the JMSDF is constrained in its naval inventory due to our pacifist constitution, which forbids the Japanese maritime forces from building an aircraft carrier. We have the capacity and capability of building super aircraft carriers similar to those of the Nimitz Class used by the United States Navy.

I would like to remind you that during World War II, the Imperial Japanese Navy was well ahead of most great powers in regards to Carrier Warfare. For example we had the : Hiryu Shiryu, Kaga, Akagi, Zuiho, Ryujo, Shokaku, Taiho, Shinano, Taiyo, Unryu. All of which were carriers in the Imperial Japanese Navy [ Nihon Kaigun]

When Abe will successfully alter our constitution to allow Japan to have a more proactive role in global security, one thing that will be immediately changed will be the ban on our use and building of full blow aircraft carriers. These Izumo-Class are but small carriers ; I look forward to the day we launch Nimitz-sized carriers for the Japanese Navy.
 
Nihonjin1051 said:
Oyashio Class (11)




The Helicopter Destroyers (Helicopter Carriers)


Izumo Class
wow...I am really impressed.

Nihonjin1051 said:
1. Yes we ordered, last year, actually.

2. Technically, it can land on any of the Izumo Class.



Reference: Bloomberg news

Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) won a contract from Japan to supply F-35 Joint Strike Fighters, the aircraft’s first win in a competitive tender.

The U.S. contractor will build 42 of the planes for Japan, Defense Minister Yasuo Ichikawa told reporters in Tokyo today. He declined to comment on the cost of the contract. The F-35 was shortlisted against Boeing Co. (BA)’s F-18 Super Hornet and Eurofighter GmbH’s Typhoon.

The deal comes as the death of North Korean dictator Kim Jong Il spurs uncertainty about stability on the Korean peninsula, where 1.7 million troops from North Korea, South Korea and the U.S. are stationed. Japan, which has the world’s sixth-largest defense budget, has been upgrading air defenses as North Korea improves its ballistic missiles and nuclear weapons program, and as both Russia and China develop stealth fighters.

“From now on, we really have to think about distances and air force strength in Northeast Asia,” said Hideshi Takesada, a professor of international relations at Seoul’s Yonsei University. “This decision reflects the need for stealth and long-distance combat capabilities.”



@GR!FF!N ,

Currently the JMSDF is constrained in its naval inventory due to our pacifist constitution, which forbids the Japanese maritime forces from building an aircraft carrier. We have the capacity and capability of building super aircraft carriers similar to those of the Nimitz Class used by the United States Navy.

I would like to remind you that during World War II, the Imperial Japanese Navy was well ahead of most great powers in regards to Carrier Warfare. For example we had the : Hiryu Shiryu, Kaga, Akagi, Zuiho, Ryujo, Shokaku, Taiho, Shinano, Taiyo, Unryu. All of which were carriers in the Imperial Japanese Navy [ Nihon Kaigun]

When Abe will successfully alter our constitution to allow Japan to have a more proactive role in global security, one thing that will be immediately changed will be the ban on our use and building of full blow aircraft carriers. These Izumo-Class are but small carriers ; I look forward to the day we launch Nimitz-sized carriers for the Japanese Navy.
It is good to see Japan returns to the glorious days.
 
Hyuga Class (Helicopter Carriers)

The Hyūga-class helicopter destroyer (ひゅうが型護衛艦 Hyūga-gata-goei-kan )





is a type of helicopter carrier built for the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF). Two ships of the class were built to replace the two 7,000-ton Haruna-class helicopter destroyers. The new ships are the largest combatant ship operated by Japan since the Imperial Japanese Navy was superseded by the JMSDF.[1] The first ship in the class, Hyūga, was commissioned on March 18, 2009 and stationed in Yokosuka, near Tokyo.[3] The second ship, Ise, went into service on March 16, 2011 and is stationed at Kure.
The Hyūga-class' specifications are comparable to light aircraft carriers, such as Italian Giuseppe Garibaldi and Spanish Príncipe de Asturias. Under the JMSDF's naming conventions, the ships are called Goei-kan (護衛艦, lit. escort ship) in Japanese and destroyer in English, as same as all the other combatant ships of JMSDF.

The ships' primary mission is to function as an anti-submarine warfare carrier with her SH-60K anti-submarine helicopters. They also have enhanced command-and-control capabilities, allowing them to serve as flagships for the JMSDF.[1] During peacetime operations, or “military operations other than war” (MOOTW), the ships join the Ōsumi-class ships for peacekeeping and relief operations, as well as the “diverse situations” Japan foresees confronting on the high seas."[5]

The ships are able to carry up to eleven helicopters, relying on a 16-cell VLS carrying the Evolved Sea Sparrow Missile surface-to-air missile, along with the Phalanx close in weapon system, for self-defense. They are also equipped with the ATECS command system and FCS-3 fire control with OPS-50 active electronically scanned array radar system.

It has been speculated that the Hyūga-class ships would be outfitted with VTOL/STOVL fixed-wing aircrafts, such as Harriers or F-35 Lightning II.According to a PBS documentary, JS Hyūga is the "first Japanese aircraft carrier built since WWII."
 
Shirane Class

The Shirane class incorporates an improved design based on the Haruna-class destroyers. The Shirane class are also the first Japanese ships to be fitted with 3D radars, the NEC OPS-12. The ships propulsion include two steam boilers with two shafts that produce 70.000 hp and gives a maximum speed of 32 knots.

Its armament includes two Mk.42 127mm guns, two 20-mm Phalanx close-in weapon systems, one Surface-to-air RIM-7 Sea Sparrow launcher, torpedoes and anti-submarine rockets.





 
Atago Class

The Atago class is fundamentally an improved and scaled up version of Kongō class destroyers. It features large accommodation and capable of flexible operation. One of the most obvious changes is an additional hangar to carry one SH-60K helicopter. In comparison to the Kongō-class/Arleigh Burke-class (Flight I) which only had helicopter platforms (but no support equipment), these ships have better helicopter handling facilities. To enhance Atago class' function as command centers, the bridge is two floors higher than Arleigh Burke-class Flight IIA, making her full load displacement over 10,000 tons—the first time for a JMSDF surface combat vessel. The gun caliber has extended from the 54 caliber of the Kongō class to the 62 caliber with strengthened powder charge capable 38 km firing range . As with other Japanese ships being refit, the American-made Harpoon missiles (such as in the initial configuration of the Kongō class) have been replaced with the Japanese-made Type 90 (SSM-1B) surface-to-surface guided missiles.

Like the Kongō class, the Atago destroyers are equipped with a comprehensive suite of weapon systems including:





 
@Nihonjin1051

bro,I've no doubt about capability of Japan.plus I know all about Japan's glorious history about Carrier.19 carriers they had during WW II and they were the forefront of tactics about use of Carrier in Warfare.but even with pacifist constitution,making so large surface combatant for ASW and SAR doesn't make sense.but then,its all about one's priorities.
 
SUPARCO said:
@Nihonjin1051

Welcome to the Pakistan Defence Forum. Really happy to see a Japanese on this forum.
Thanks for the warm welcome! Yes, i'm glad to be here as well and will be representing JSDF interests here.

GR!FF!N said:
@Nihonjin1051

bro,I've no doubt about capability of Japan.plus I know all about Japan's glorious history about Carrier.19 carriers they had during WW II and they were the forefront of tactics about use of Carrier in Warfare.but even with pacifist constitution,making so large surface combatant for ASW and SAR doesn't make sense.but then,its all about one's priorities.
We have always been a maritime nation @GR!FF!N . We annihilated the entire Russian Baltic Fleet during the Battle of the Tsushima Straits during the Russo-Japanese War, and eradicated , practically, the entire Chinese Navy during both the 1st and 2nd Sino-Japanese Wars. Even in the early phase of WWII, the Imperial Japanese Navy crushed the Allied fleet squadron in the Dutch Malaccas. It is deeply ingrained for us that in order for a nation to survive -- its navy must be powerful.
In regards to our ASW capability, it is there to neutralize any submarine threat from possible hostile forces in our vicinity.

Expect our forces only to rise in number in the not so distant future.
 
