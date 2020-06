Japan decides to scrap US land-based Aegis Ashore missile defence system

Defence Minister Taro Kono said the deployment process was stopped after the safety of two planned host communities could not be ensured

Japan had already spent US$1.7 billion on the project but not everything will go to waste as it is compatible with those used on Japanese destroyers

Japanese Defence Minister Taro Kono said his ministry has decided to suspend unpopular plans to deploy a costly land-based US missile combat systems aimed at bolstering the country’s defence against escalating threats from North Korea. Photo: AP

A Japanese Ground Self-defence Force exercise ground in Akita, northeastern Japan, which was a candidate site for the deployment of a land-based Aegis Ashore missile defence system. Photo: Kyodo

An Aegis Ashore missile defence system at the Pacific Missile Range Facility of the US Navy on the Hawaiian island of Kauai. Photo: Kyodo