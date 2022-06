MH.Yang said: In fact, it is the same, except that the Japanese have added some local gods to Taoism. The core thought of Taoism "道法自然" has not changed. Taoism is a religion that does not attach importance to gods. Every branch of Taoism has countless different gods. Thought is the core of Taoism. Click to expand...

You might seem to be mistaken there, Shintoism worships the Emperor as divine god, as well as Sun goddess like Amaterasu. For them, worship is important.There's no philosophy like Taoism, in fact, the actual Taoist exists in Japan as well.This is very evident in the Touhou video games where Shintoism battles with Taoism and Buddhism.EDIT: Also, you might be mistaken between chinese native faith (i.e. Shenism) with Taoism.Chinese gods like Nu Wa and Shen Nong come first, Taoism comes from Laozhi and much, much later.Vietnamese religion has its own local gods (Lac Long Vuong) as well, and we don't consider ourselves Taoist.