Japan considering buying Bayakter TB-2 drone from Turkey.

Ukrayna'daki gelişmeleri dikkate alan Japonya, 2023 mali yılı ile birlikte, özellikle adaların savunmasını güçlendirmek maksadıyla, Bayraktar TB2 alımını değerlendiriyor.Translated from Turkish byTaking into account the developments in Ukraine, Japan is considering the purchase of Bayraktar TB2 with the 2023 fiscal year, especially in order to strengthen the defense of the islands.