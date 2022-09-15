Japan considering buying Bayakter TB-2 drone from Turkey.

Ukrayna'daki gelişmeleri dikkate alan Japonya, 2023 mali yılı ile birlikte, özellikle adaların savunmasını güçlendirmek maksadıyla, Bayraktar TB2 alımını değerlendiriyor.
Taking into account the developments in Ukraine, Japan is considering the purchase of Bayraktar TB2 with the 2023 fiscal year, especially in order to strengthen the defense of the islands.
攻撃型無人機、自衛隊に試験導入へ…島しょ防衛強化へ２５年度以降に本格配備
防衛省が島しょ防衛の強化に向け、イスラエル製や米国製の攻撃型無人機を２０２３年度に自衛隊部隊へ試験導入する方向で調整していることがわかった。２５年度以降、海外からの調達と国産を合わせ、数百機規模の攻撃型無人機を配備する
