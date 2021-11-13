Japan, China, S. Korea to forgo trilateral summit again within this year due to worsened Tokyo-Seoul relations

2021/11/13-22:00Tokyo, Nov. 13 (Jiji Press)--Japan, China and South Korea are expected not to hold a trilateral summit within this year due to worsened Tokyo-Seoul relations, Japanese government sources said Saturday.The trilateral summit may not be held for the second straight year, after the latest meeting was held in China in December 2019. The summit had been held once every year, with the three countries taking turns as host.Relations between Japan and South Korea are now said to be in the worst state in the postwar period, with disputes over the issues of wartime Korean laborers and so-called comfort women, or Korean women who were forced into prostitution for Japanese troops, left unresolved.Tokyo is reluctant to hold a leaders' meeting with Seoul, which is supposed to be this year's host of the trilateral summit, before finding a breakthrough over the bilateral disputes, according to the sources. It is unclear when the trilateral summit will be resumed.President Xi Jinping and other high-ranking government officials in China have been refraining from going overseas amid the coronavirus pandemic. This may also be behind the prospect that the trilateral summit may not be held this year, the sources said.