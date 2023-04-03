Japan buys Russian oil above $60-a-barrel cap

Thevilone said: Pakistan can never build successful IPPs cause it'll capacity charges to the Chinese. Pakistan owes money t th Chinese regardless of usage of CPEC powerplants. Pakistan WILL HAVE TO pay whether it likes or not, otherwise Gabbar(Beijing) aa jaayega. Click to expand...

Russia keen to help build Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline Russia is keen to help Pakistan build its section of the multi-billion dollar Iran-Pakistan natural gas pipeline by providing financial and technical support despite US sanctions on Iran, an official with Pakistan s petroleum ministry said Monday.

Moscow considering gas export to Pakistan through Iran TEHRAN - Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak has said his country is considering the export of natural gas to Pakistan and Afghanistan through Iran, Pakistan Observer reported on Tuesday.

Hmm, i read some weeks ago something that Russia offered to build that pipeline and for that can sell Gas through it together with Iran. I have to look for the article.Edit: with a fast look