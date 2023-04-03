Japan buys Russian oil above $60-a-barrel cap

Japan breaks with western allies and BUYS Russian oil above $60-a-barrel cap after OPEC cartel and Moscow slashed production and forced prices higherBy ANDREA CAVALLIER FOR DAILYMAIL.COM and WIRES
PUBLISHED: 10:31 EDT, 3 April 2023 | UPDATED: 11:17 EDT, 3 April 2023
Japan is now buying Russian crude oil above the $60-a-barrel cap after OPEC+ slashed production, forcing prices even higher.
The country is now the only G7 nation that is buying Russian crude above the cap which was agreed upon by the allies after the invasion of Ukraine.
The island nation has almost no fossil fuel of its own and relies upon importing gas, coal and oil to sustain its energy levels.
The move is a break from US-led efforts to impose the $60-a-barrel cap, but according to The Wall Street Journal, Japan got the US to agree to the exception.
Japan is also only G-7 nation who has not supplied weapons to Ukraine and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was the last G-7 leader to visit the war-torn country after Russia’s invasion.
