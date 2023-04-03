What's new

Japan buys Russian oil above $60-a-barrel cap

Japan breaks with western allies and BUYS Russian oil above $60-a-barrel cap after OPEC cartel and Moscow slashed production and forced prices higher​

By ANDREA CAVALLIER FOR DAILYMAIL.COM and WIRES
PUBLISHED: 10:31 EDT, 3 April 2023 | UPDATED: 11:17 EDT, 3 April 2023

Japan is now buying Russian crude oil above the $60-a-barrel cap after OPEC+ slashed production, forcing prices even higher.

The country is now the only G7 nation that is buying Russian crude above the cap which was agreed upon by the allies after the invasion of Ukraine.

The island nation has almost no fossil fuel of its own and relies upon importing gas, coal and oil to sustain its energy levels.

The move is a break from US-led efforts to impose the $60-a-barrel cap, but according to The Wall Street Journal, Japan got the US to agree to the exception.

Japan is also only G-7 nation who has not supplied weapons to Ukraine and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was the last G-7 leader to visit the war-torn country after Russia’s invasion.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/ar...sion-Japan-buy-Russian-oil-60-barrel-cap.html
 
Thevilone said:
Japan acted too impatient, India would've exported finished product at reasonable rate anyways.
The Americans gave a waiver for them to purchase Russian oil. However, before the release, they slowly weaned off the Russian oil.
 
Japan breaks with western allies and BUYS Russian oil above $60-a-barrel cap after OPEC cartel and Moscow slashed production and forced prices higher
The sanctions work!!!!1!11!

The Americans gave a waiver for them to purchase Russian oil. However, before the release, they slowly weaned off the Russian oil.
it is the same kind of waiver what Pakistan needs to build the IPP.
 
The sanctions work!!!!1!11!


it is the same kind of waiver what Pakistan needs to build the IPP.
Pakistan can never build successful IPPs cause it'll capacity charges to the Chinese. Pakistan owes money t th Chinese regardless of usage of CPEC powerplants. Pakistan WILL HAVE TO pay whether it likes or not, otherwise Gabbar(Beijing) aa jaayega.
 
Pakistan can never build successful IPPs cause it'll capacity charges to the Chinese. Pakistan owes money t th Chinese regardless of usage of CPEC powerplants. Pakistan WILL HAVE TO pay whether it likes or not, otherwise Gabbar(Beijing) aa jaayega.
Hmm, i read some weeks ago something that Russia offered to build that pipeline and for that can sell Gas through it together with Iran. I have to look for the article.

Edit: with a fast look

Russia keen to help build Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline

Russia is keen to help Pakistan build its section of the multi-billion dollar Iran-Pakistan natural gas pipeline by providing financial and technical support despite US sanctions on Iran, an official with Pakistan s petroleum ministry said Monday.
www.spglobal.com www.spglobal.com

www.tehrantimes.com

Moscow considering gas export to Pakistan through Iran

TEHRAN - Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak has said his country is considering the export of natural gas to Pakistan and Afghanistan through Iran, Pakistan Observer reported on Tuesday.
www.tehrantimes.com www.tehrantimes.com
 

