Japan boosts Incentives to counter China’s Factory Dominance

Japan continues to reward manufacturers for decoupling from its biggest trading partner: China.
The government will allocate another 222.5 billion yen ($2.1 billion) in the coming months to help fund projects that either enhance domestic manufacturing or diversify supply chains in Asia. Japan doesn’t name China, but instead says it is aiming to strengthen its partnership with ASEAN, a group of nations in southeast Asia that doesn’t include China.
The additional money will come from a third extra budget approved by parliament last week after 2020’s allocation of funds and reserves was mostly used up.
Since the subsidy program’s launch last year, about 23.1 billion yen has been awarded to 81 overseas projects related to medical items, auto parts and other products. None of them involves production in China. Instead, they are concentrated in Vietnam, Thailand and other nations in the region. They include:
Still, the topped-up funding shows that policy makers in Tokyo want to continue efforts to reduce Japan Inc.’s reliance on its giant neighbor, even as demand from China helped push exports back in the black for the first time in two years.
—Yoshiaki Nohara in Tokyo
- Fujifilm’s manufacturing of Covid-19 test kits in Vietnam
- Sumitomo Rubber Industries’ making of rubber gloves in Malaysia
- Panasonic’s production of auto parts in Vietnam
- Sharp’s making of masks
- Terumo’s manufacturing of vaccine syringes
- Mitsubishi Electric’s production of semiconductors
Yoshiaki Nohara in Tokyo
