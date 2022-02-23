What's new

Japan beats China as an investor in Asean but why does survey show trust in it is declining?

  • Singapore think-tank survey finds dip in confidence in Japan, even though it is Southeast Asia’s larger investor, beating China
  • Experts say Japan’s domestic politics, tense relations with neighbours and Covid-19 management have not inspired confidence in its global leadership

Japan might rank among the top holiday destinations for Southeast Asians, reflecting the good impression that most have of the country. But it’s a different story when it comes to how much trust those in the region have towards Japan or how they view its political and economic influence, as the latest annual State of Southeast Asia Survey shows.

More: https://www.scmp.com/week-asia/poli...-investor-asean-why-does-survey-show-trust-it
 

