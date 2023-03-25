What's new

Japan bans Chinese, Russian researchers at its space agency institute, Move to 'prevent' access to satellite, rocket technologies by China and Russia

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
56,117
-23
98,190
Country
China
Location
China

Japan bans Chinese, Russian researchers at its space agency institute​

Move to 'prevent' access to satellite, rocket technologies by those 'developing weapons of mass destruction’: Kyodo News​

Riyaz ul Khaliq |25.03.2023 - Update : 25.03.2023

Japan imposed a ban on Chinese and Russian researchers at its space agency scientific institute, according to Kyodo News on Friday.

The move by the Institute of Space and Astronautical Science (ISAS) is “to protect sensitive technological information that could be used for military purposes,” said the Tokyo-based news agency.

Those from North Korea, Iran, Iraq and Belarus were banned earlier from undergoing screening to enter the ISAS.

But until now those from China, India and members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations were “subject to certain exceptions.”

Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, which owns the ISAS, has refused to comment on the issue.

The ISAS “set new standards for accepting foreign researchers and students that went into effect in September of last year,” said an unnamed source in the report.

“The move comes as part of efforts to prevent technologies used in satellites and rockets from being accessed by foreign agencies that are developing weapons of mass destruction,” the report added.


www.aa.com.tr

Japan bans Chinese, Russian researchers at its space agency institute

Move to 'prevent' access to satellite, rocket technologies by those 'developing weapons of mass destruction’: Kyodo News - Anadolu Agency
www.aa.com.tr www.aa.com.tr
 
ZeEa5KPul

ZeEa5KPul

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 13, 2017
2,776
-16
7,108
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
:omghaha:
The failure that can't launch so much as a bottle rocket is banning Russia and China from its so-called "space agency."
 
E

etylo

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 9, 2021
2,983
-21
2,448
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
China should ban or strictly restrict Japanese to work in Chinese key important industries and researches, many of them are spies for Japan any way.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Nan Yang
China and Europe team up on prototype satellite test before joint SMILE space mission in 2025
Replies
0
Views
190
Nan Yang
Nan Yang
beijingwalker
China leads US in global competition for key emerging technology, Year-long study finds China leads in 37 of 44 areas it tracked
Replies
9
Views
861
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Get Ya Wig Split
Article 5: U.S. poised to extend Japan security umbrella into space
Replies
1
Views
297
lightning F57
L
beijingwalker
Iran says it tests satellite-carrying rocket, U.S. calls move 'destabilising'
2
Replies
17
Views
939
Baburfromsarmarkand
B
Hamartia Antidote
How South Korea cribbed from SpaceX to launch its space ambitions
Replies
0
Views
167
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom