Japan bans Chinese, Russian researchers at its space agency institute, Move to 'prevent' access to satellite, rocket technologies by China and Russia

Japan bans Chinese, Russian researchers at its space agency institute​

Move to 'prevent' access to satellite, rocket technologies by those 'developing weapons of mass destruction’: Kyodo News​

Riyaz ul Khaliq |25.03.2023 - Update : 25.03.2023Japan imposed a ban on Chinese and Russian researchers at its space agency scientific institute, according to Kyodo News on Friday.The move by the Institute of Space and Astronautical Science (ISAS) is “to protect sensitive technological information that could be used for military purposes,” said the Tokyo-based news agency.Those from North Korea, Iran, Iraq and Belarus were banned earlier from undergoing screening to enter the ISAS.But until now those from China, India and members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations were “subject to certain exceptions.”Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, which owns the ISAS, has refused to comment on the issue.The ISAS “set new standards for accepting foreign researchers and students that went into effect in September of last year,” said an unnamed source in the report.“The move comes as part of efforts to prevent technologies used in satellites and rockets from being accessed by foreign agencies that are developing weapons of mass destruction,” the report added.