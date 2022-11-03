What's new

Japan, Australia, India, the US and the UK Can Contain China

Japan, Australia, India, the US and the UK Can Contain China

Conflict in the Indo-Pacific looks increasingly plausible, and the US is going to need lots of help from Australia, India, Japan and the UK.
November 3, 2022 at 6:00 AM GMT+8

The US-China rivalry is a global affair, but the heart of the contest is in the Indo-Pacific. This is the world’s most populous, economically dynamic and strategically important region. It is where the Chinese challenge to US power, and to the international system that power underpins, is most severe. It is where outright war between Washington and Beijing is most likely.

And it’s where four key countries — the subjects of a series of columns over the next two weeks — could shape the outcome of a Sino-American showdown through the choices they make.
Just two years ago, it was still a fringe opinion to suggest that China might invade Taiwan or otherwise touch off a major regional conflict in the 2020s. Now, in Washington at least, that view is becoming conventional wisdom.

More and more, I hear U.S. officials — including those who are hardly card-carrying hawks — privately saying that Washington and Beijing may be headed for a test of strength in the next three to five years. America’s top naval officer stated that a fight could come sooner than that. China’s growing ambition to retake Taiwan and remake the region, the thinking goes, are about to crash into America’s determination to prevent that.

If there is a US-China war, it won’t simply be a fight over Taiwan or some other hotspot. The war would be a fight for hegemony in a crucial region, and for all the global influence that follows.
If China defeated the US, it could shatter American military power — and confidence therein — up and down Asia’s maritime periphery, while reinforcing Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s narrative that the East rises as the West declines. If Washington thrashes Beijing, say goodbye to the idea that China is destined for dominance in Asia and beyond.

Regardless of who wins, a US-China war would have cascading consequences. The conflict might expand geographically, as the Pentagon blockades China’s energy imports or targets its naval vessels wherever they can be found. War would precipitate an economic earthquake, tearing apart supply chains and disrupting some of the most lucrative trade routes on the planet. There would be a very real prospect of nuclear escalation. And a war in the Western Pacific wouldn’t simply be a China-America duel: Its course could change fundamentally based on how other countries position themselves.

How well China fares in a Taiwan fight hinges, in large part, on how big and strong the opposing coalition is. Whether the US can operate effectively across the vast distances of the Pacific depends on what sort of support, logistical and military, it has from partners and allies. Countries that don’t directly join the fighting could still make a difference by granting (or denying) Washington access to ports and airfields, replenishing depleted US ammunition stockpiles, or joining in economic and technological punishment against Beijing.

Unfortunately, from Washington’s perspective, there isn’t much certainty around this issue. The Indo-Pacific lacks a single, region-wide military alliance akin to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, so any response to Chinese aggression will be a geopolitical pickup game.

Over the next two weeks, I’ll be traveling to Japan, Australia, India and the UK to find out how these four critical countries are thinking about a war they hope will never come. These countries comprise the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Australia, India, Japan and the US) and AUKUS (Australia-UK-US), the two most important mini-lateral security arrangements in the Indo-Pacific.

Collectively, they include three close US treaty allies and a sometimes-distant security partner, India. Short of war, they are already deeply engaged in the struggle to mold the Indo-Pacific future. If war erupts, they would be among Washington’s best bets for broad international support — yet all would confront hard choices about whether and how to respond.

A war that the US fights in the Western Pacific without allies is a war it runs a very high risk of losing. A war that it fights at the head of a large democratic coalition is one China probably cannot win. The more Beijing fears the latter scenario, the better deterred it may be from using force in the first place.

The Chinese-American rivalry is a contest for Indo-Pacific hegemony. But in what they do and don’t do, an array of middle powers will have their say in who wins.

America Can Contain China With an Alliance of Five

Conflict in the Indo-Pacific looks increasingly plausible, and the US is going to need lots of help from Australia, India, Japan and the UK.
Easily:

Australia, India, US, Japan, UK, South Korea, EU/NATO:

Population: 2.8 Billion
GDP: 67 Trillion
Defense budget: 1500 billion
Army: 7 million
Warships: 1000+
Submarines: 200+
Fighter jets: 7000+
Warplanes: 30000+

Easily:

Australia, India, US, Japan, UK, South Korea, EU/NATO:

Population: 2.8 Billion
GDP: 67 Trillion
Defense budget: 1500 billion
Army: 7 million
Warships: 1000+
Submarines: 200+
Fighter jets: 7000+
Warplanes: 30000+

China doesn't intend to fight them in the first place and why US has to rope in these bunch to " contain " China, it's a clear sign of lacking confidence.
Beside, US used to roped in dozens of foreign "allies" to fight for them in Korean war, didn't stop them from being pushed back half way through Korea.
 
If the US led block ever get into conflict with China and Russia, the countries that are most likely to be striked by China are India, for having a land border with China, and then Japan for being close to China sharing sea water border.
 
Easily:

Australia, India, US, Japan, UK, South Korea, EU/NATO:

Population: 2.8 Billion
GDP: 67 Trillion
Defense budget: 1500 billion
Army: 7 million
Warships: 1000+
Submarines: 200+
Fighter jets: 7000+
Warplanes: 30000+

So what are they waiting for now?

Are they afraid of being humiliated by North Korea again?

North Korea: Look, this is an American warship.
Screenshot_20221103_183759.jpg
 
So what are they waiting for now?

Are they afraid of being humiliated by North Korea again?
the Korean War UN coalition was composed of 22 nations: the 16 nations that sent combat forces to join South Korea’s and the five nations that provided medical units.

Part_1_Image_4.png
 
Why would India get involved in this conflict unless China provokes her intentionally? Some wise person said recently, "This is not the era of war".. its an era of uplifting the underdeveloped.
 
China will be pleased to take out india Japan and australia,nothing like 21st century conquest and balkanization ,china must do that much to be the top dog. Aus & Japan as pivot for carpet bombing US navy . As long as these quad vs china ,china don't care,china only wants asean to stay out of it,may be sk too.
 

