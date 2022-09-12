Japan August trade deficit seen at near 9-year high as weak yen boosts imports​

REhorror said: I have negative experience with Toyota, especially their boss, incredibly outdated dude and totally obsessed with ICE.



I think out of the Japan auto manufacturers, only Nissan & Mitsubishi have a chance out because they care about EVs right now and don't just delay with ICE.



Honda might be able to survive if they partner with more manufacturers from China, Korea and US to make EVs.

If I need to use a word to evaluate the current made in Japan, I will say "old man". Japanese companies always give me some negative impressions, such as backward thinking, conservative and closed, and unresponsive. They are like a group of old people who refuse to accept the new world.They lack flexibility in changing the external environment. The sales model is still the same as it was a few decades ago. Technology is gradually moving away from the trend of the times. If they are not thoroughly reformed, I think they will be completely eliminated sooner or later.