What's new

Japan assures Pakistan of coronavirus debt relief

CrazyZ

CrazyZ

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 3, 2019
2,405
3
2,641
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Japan assures Pakistan of coronavirus debt relief
'After preliminary work on the debt relief initiative, a memorandum of understanding will be formally signed with Pakistan'
By
Staff Report
-
September 1, 2020
0
143




ISLAMABAD: Japanese Ambassador to Pakistan Kuninori Matsuda on Tuesday assured Pakistan of all possible help and assistance to cope with the coronavirus situation.

In a meeting with Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh in Islamabad, Kuninori Matsuda said that Japan would provide debt relief to Pakistan in order to help the country stabilise its economy.

The Japanese envoy said that after preliminary work on the debt relief initiative, a Memorandum of Understanding would be formally signed with Pakistan.
The ambassador apprised the PM’s aide that Japan intends to extend business relations with Pakistan, adding that his country wished to import mangoes, rice, fish and textile products from the South Asain country.

He requested the adviser to make arrangements at the ports that could facilitate agri exports to Japan.
The ambassador also expressed condolences on the loss of lives and properties during the recent rains in Pakistan. He hoped that with the regional peace and stable political situation regional trade would flourish, offering better opportunities to Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, the adviser said that Japan was a time tested friend of Pakistan and had always supported the country in this time of crisis. He expressed confidence that Pakistan’s relationship with Japan would continue to become stronger with every passing day.
Shaikh apprised the ambassador about the state of the economy during the past year and how the government had made efforts to mitigate the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The adviser said that before Covid-19 pandemic, Pakistan’s economy had started to move in the right direction. “We had been successful in increasing our tax revenues, controlling our current account deficit, generating primary surplus, controlling our expenditures, putting a ban on borrowing from the central bank, and creating a conducive environment for exports.”

He said he was hopeful that Pakistan would regain stability and equilibrium as the number of active cases of Covid-19 were declining.

profit.pakistantoday.com.pk

Japan assures Pakistan of coronavirus debt relief

ISLAMABAD: Japanese Ambassador to Pakistan Kuninori Matsuda on Tuesday assured Pakistan of all possible help and assistance to cope with the coronavirus situation.In a meeting with Adviser to Prim
profit.pakistantoday.com.pk profit.pakistantoday.com.pk
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
WaLeEdK2 Japans FM Assures Pakistan Assistance on Border Crossing Points Strategic & Foreign Affairs 7
R Japan assures China it will stay out of Arunachal projects Central & South Asia 1
L Special envoy assures Japan's commitment to Sri Lanka's development World Affairs 0
Vanguard One Japan, Australia, India's New Plan To Counter China's Trade Dominance World Affairs 1
Vanguard One Japan, Australia, India's New Plan To Counter China's Trade Dominance Indian Defence Forum 0
I US seeks formal alliance similar to Nato with India, Japan and Australia, State Department official says Indian Defence Forum 30
Vanguard One Japan To Get First Aircraft Carriers Since World War II World Affairs 0
Viet Japan accelerates medical aid diplomacy amid China's rising clout China & Far East 0
Viet Japan pushes defense equipment exports with corporate expertise China & Far East 8
ghazi52 Featured ANF receives specialized equipment from the Government of Japan Pakistan's Internal Security 1

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top