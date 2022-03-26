What's new

Japan approves 5 years more funding for U.S. military presence as China, Russia and North Korea threats loom large

Japan approves 5 years more funding for U.S. military presence as China, Russia and North Korea threats loom large​

BY LUCY CRAFT
MARCH 25, 2022 / 10:57 AM / CBS NEWS

Tokyo — Japanese government spending to cover the cost of hosting American troops — an issue which became contentious during the Trump administration — has been finalized by Japan's parliament. The new $8.6 billion, five-year, host-nation support budget takes effect in April and runs through 2027. It reflects a growing emphasis on integration between the two countries' forces and a focus on joint response and deterrence amid rising threats from China, North Korea and Russia.


Donald Trump had reportedly demanded that Japan quadruple its funding to support U.S. military bases in the country to $8 billion annually, apparently even threatening to withdraw American troops if Tokyo refused.

The budget approved on Friday represents a more moderate increase on the previous funding package, with almost $616 million more allocated over the five years, but it is also notable for its attempt to shift the focus to bilateral defense.

Once known as a "sympathy" budget, host-nation support has been controversial in Japan, with public uproar over spending on things like golf courses and bowling alleys, and more broadly on the impact of the large American troop presence on Japanese communities. But Tokyo has stopped calling it a "sympathy" and now refers to the cost-sharing as an important element of deepening the bilateral alliance.

Japan frequently cites a 2004 U.S. Department of Defense report which calculated that Tokyo covered nearly 75% of the cost of stationing U.S. troops in the country, compared to the 40% of costs covered by South Korea to keep American forces in that country.


As China pursues territorial claims in the East China Sea, site of the disputed Japanese-controlled Senkaku islands (known in China as Daioyu), Japan has ramped up joint training not only with the U.S., but with Australia, Britain and other partners.

The U.S. has about 55,000 troops deployed in Japan, stationed at more than half a dozen bases and other facilities.

www.cbsnews.com

Japan approves 5 years more funding for U.S. military presence as China, Russia and North Korea threats loom large

Lawmakers approved the $8.6 billion, 5-year host-nation budget amid rising threats from China, North Korea and Russia.
www.cbsnews.com www.cbsnews.com
 
beijingwalker said:

Japan approves 5 years more funding for U.S. military presence as China, Russia and North Korea threats loom large​

BY LUCY CRAFT
MARCH 25, 2022 / 10:57 AM / CBS NEWS

Tokyo — Japanese government spending to cover the cost of hosting American troops — an issue which became contentious during the Trump administration — has been finalized by Japan's parliament. The new $8.6 billion, five-year, host-nation support budget takes effect in April and runs through 2027. It reflects a growing emphasis on integration between the two countries' forces and a focus on joint response and deterrence amid rising threats from China, North Korea and Russia.


Donald Trump had reportedly demanded that Japan quadruple its funding to support U.S. military bases in the country to $8 billion annually, apparently even threatening to withdraw American troops if Tokyo refused.

The budget approved on Friday represents a more moderate increase on the previous funding package, with almost $616 million more allocated over the five years, but it is also notable for its attempt to shift the focus to bilateral defense.

Once known as a "sympathy" budget, host-nation support has been controversial in Japan, with public uproar over spending on things like golf courses and bowling alleys, and more broadly on the impact of the large American troop presence on Japanese communities. But Tokyo has stopped calling it a "sympathy" and now refers to the cost-sharing as an important element of deepening the bilateral alliance.

Japan frequently cites a 2004 U.S. Department of Defense report which calculated that Tokyo covered nearly 75% of the cost of stationing U.S. troops in the country, compared to the 40% of costs covered by South Korea to keep American forces in that country.


As China pursues territorial claims in the East China Sea, site of the disputed Japanese-controlled Senkaku islands (known in China as Daioyu), Japan has ramped up joint training not only with the U.S., but with Australia, Britain and other partners.

The U.S. has about 55,000 troops deployed in Japan, stationed at more than half a dozen bases and other facilities.

www.cbsnews.com

Japan approves 5 years more funding for U.S. military presence as China, Russia and North Korea threats loom large

Lawmakers approved the $8.6 billion, 5-year host-nation budget amid rising threats from China, North Korea and Russia.
www.cbsnews.com www.cbsnews.com
Why don't they make it permanent?
 
Since a multipolar world is forming, Japan should get out of the US yoke while there is time.
Hosting thousands of US troops, I am sure in the event of all-out war between the USA and either/all of Russia, NK Or China she will be nuked. In fact she will be likely nuked even more than the USA itself, as nuking the US troops in Japan will constitute a lower level of escalation than nuking the US or 5 eyes leaving a way for deescalation
 
mazeto said:
Since a multipolar world is forming, Japan should get out of the US yoke while there is time.
Hosting thousands of US troops, I am sure in the event of all-out war between the USA and either/all of Russia, NK Or China she will be nuked. In fact she will be likely nuked even more than the USA itself, as nuking the US troops in Japan will constitute a lower level of escalation than nuking the US or 5 eyes leaving a way for deescalation
Russia-China will fight Five Eyes in a proxy war between North Korea and Japan.

South Korea will remain neutral.
 
SuvarnaTeja said:
Why don't they make it permanent?
Probably because the Japanese government may not want U.S. forces in there permanently and in the future want them out.

tower9 said:
Eventually when China's power becomes overwhelming. Japan will return to being a vassal state of China again, like it was in past centuries.
Thats fantasy.

p4kistan said:
Shame to see a once great warrior nation:society so weak
Want to test that theory?
 
Oldman1 said:
Probably because the Japanese government may not want U.S. forces in there permanently and in the future want them out.


Thats fantasy.


Want to test that theory?
No it isn’t. China will inevitably become the most powerful country in the world, it already is in Asia. When that time comes, Japan will really have no other choices if it wants to stay safe and prosperous.
 
tower9 said:
No it isn’t. China will inevitably become the most powerful country in the world, it already is in Asia. When that time comes, Japan will really have no other choices if it wants to stay safe and prosperous.
Japan is the type to take their security seriously just like South Korea does. Japan could develop nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles, even a conventional sub equipped with SLBMs, etc. So if you want to see Japan safe and prosperous, don't bother it.
 
Oldman1 said:
Japan is the type to take their security seriously just like South Korea does. Japan could develop nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles, even a conventional sub equipped with SLBMs, etc. So if you want to see Japan safe and prosperous, don't bother it.
Who said China was going to invade Japan? I don’t think you realize how isolated Japan is in its region. It is surrounded by powerful neighbors who all hate it, including it’s supposed co-ally South Korea. It is completely isolated.

Japan can develop nukes all it wants, it can’t escape the future where it’s just a marginalized island nation living in the shadows of a global
superpower and behemoth.
 
tower9 said:
Who said China was going to invade Japan? I don’t think you realize how isolated Japan is in its region. It is surrounded by powerful neighbors who all hate it, including it’s supposed co-ally South Korea. It is completely isolated.

Japan can develop nukes all it wants, it can’t escape the future where it’s just a marginalized island nation living in the shadows of a global
superpower and behemoth.
Oh I thought you wanted China to invade Japan. I don't know if its truly surrounded by powerful neighbors, I mean just look at Russia in Ukraine. Having nukes would be an effective deterrence if China decides to do something against Japan like a blockade or something. Or launching nukes at it.
 
Oldman1 said:
Oh I thought you wanted China to invade Japan. I don't know if its truly surrounded by powerful neighbors, I mean just look at Russia in Ukraine. Having nukes would be an effective deterrence if China decides to do something against Japan like a blockade or something. Or launching nukes at it.
Russia won’t be fighting a conventional war with Japan, it would just nuke it with hypersonic missiles if Japan were to try to take the kurils back.

Either way Japan is an aging old man with no vigor left. China has already far surpassed Japan in power and will dwarf it in the decades to come, just like how it has been historically for 4900 of the last 5000 years.
 
tower9 said:
Russia won’t be fighting a conventional war with Japan, it would just nuke it with hypersonic missiles if Japan were to try to take the kurils back.

Either way Japan is an aging old man with no vigor left. China has already far surpassed Japan in power and will dwarf it in the decades to come, just like how it has been historically for 4900 of the last 5000 years.
Sure and if a nuclear Japan shoots back, then Russia would be depopulated.
 
Oldman1 said:
The reality is that Japan isn’t going to do anything to provoke Russia. It’s already settled on it’s gradual decline and sinking irrelevance and it will be happy to just be left alone. And that is precisely why they will reach an agreement with China when the time comes in the coming decades.
 

