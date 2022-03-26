Japan approves 5 years more funding for U.S. military presence as China, Russia and North Korea threats loom large​

Since a multipolar world is forming, Japan should get out of the US yoke while there is time.

Hosting thousands of US troops, I am sure in the event of all-out war between the USA and either/all of Russia, NK Or China she will be nuked. In fact she will be likely nuked even more than the USA itself, as nuking the US troops in Japan will constitute a lower level of escalation than nuking the US or 5 eyes leaving a way for deescalation