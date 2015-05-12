What's new

Japan announces to accelerate hiring of Pakistanis in various fields

S

Shahzaz ud din

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 12, 2017
7,025
12
11,273
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Japan announces to accelerate hiring of Pakistanis in various fields


Web Desk
07:10 PM | 2 Sep, 2020

Japan announces to accelerate hiring of Pakistanis in various fields


ISLAMABAD – Japan has expressed the desire to expedite recruitment process of Information Technology and health-care workers from Pakistan.
Japan's Ambassador to Pakistan, Kuninori Matsuda in a meeting with Special Assistant on Overseas Pakistanis Sayed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari in Islamabad on Wednesday said his country is in dire need of trained manpower in information technology and nursing care.

He said that the Information technology companies in Japan are particularly keen to work with Pakistani-trained youth.
He apprised the Special Assistant that Japan has launched 'Highly skilled Visa' category to make the recruitment process fast. The IT trained manpower in Pakistan can apply under this category for obtaining a swift and a hassle-free visa for Japan.
Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari informed the Japanese envoy that 4,000 Nursing staff can be sent to Japan on immediate basis.
 
Figaro

Figaro

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 17, 2017
4,357
6
7,564
Country
United States
Location
United States
Japan is making a good choice ... I have worked with Pakistani engineers, as have many of my friends, and all of them speak highly of their diligence and working capabilities. No doubt Japan, an already strong engineering company, would want to hire strong engineers.
 
PakFactor

PakFactor

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 30, 2019
2,755
1
4,362
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Figaro said:
Japan is making a good choice ... I have worked with Pakistani engineers, as have many of my friends, and all of them speak highly of their diligence and working capabilities. No doubt Japan, an already strong engineering company, would want to hire strong engineers.
Click to expand...
Question aren't you Pakistani?
 
maverick1977

maverick1977

FULL MEMBER
Feb 8, 2009
1,864
0
2,083
Figaro said:
Japan is making a good choice ... I have worked with Pakistani engineers, as have many of my friends, and all of them speak highly of their diligence and working capabilities. No doubt Japan, an already strong engineering company, would want to hire strong engineers.
Click to expand...

Yes Pakistanis are very capable people. In US, they well respected in the field of engineering, medicine and business
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Get Ya Wig Split Japan joins U.S. by announcing space force World Affairs 3
The SC Trump announces Japan’s purchase of 105 new F-35 stealth aircraft Military Forum 14
Viet US Governor announces Trade Mission to Vietnam and Japan China & Far East 1
Austin Powers Japan announces US$ 10 million donation for emergency assistance in Syria Middle East & Africa 1
RISING SUN Isro announces Indo-Japan joint lunar mission Central & South Asia 0
Lambada Japan announces USD500 million security fund for states in South China Sea Central & South Asia 0
Hamartia Antidote Japan announces plans to put a man on the moon by 2030 as 'Asian space race' intensifies China & Far East 23
A Japan's Mutoh Industries announces large scale Value 3D Resinoid MR-5000 resin-based FDM 3D printer China & Far East 0
A The Rays of the Rising Sun: Shirokiya announces “Japan Village Walk” Project China & Far East 3
A Japan, US announce steady implementation of Marine relocation China & Far East 5

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top