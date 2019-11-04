What's new

Japan and Pakistan Agree to Increase Cooperation in IT Sector

Morpheus

Morpheus

FULL MEMBER
Mar 5, 2017
1,995
-1
4,192
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Japan and Pakistan Agree to Increase Cooperation in IT Sector

Posted 2 seconds ago by ProPK Staff



Japanese delegation led by Embassy of Japan Deputy Chief of Mission Yusuke Shindo called on Federal Secretary Ministry of IT and Telecommunication (MoIT&T) Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui on Thursday.

Siddique welcomed the delegation in his office. Matters related to cooperation in the field of information technology were discussed during the meeting.


Member IT Syed Junaid Imam and Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) Managing Director Usman Nasir were also present in the meeting.
During the meeting, the two sides agreed to increase cooperation in the field of the IT sector. Japanese side shared the growing demand for skilled human resource in Japan. MoIT&T explained the potential of Pakistani HR, IT companies, and startups.
The federal secretary said that the IT sector of Pakistan has great potential and both Pakistan and Japan can learn from each other’s experience in the field of information technology.

He said that the Japanese companies can invest in Pakistan as the environment for foreign investment in Pakistan is conducive.
Earlier, Member IT and PSEB MD briefed the Japanese delegation about the efforts of the Ministry of IT & Telecom to promote the IT sector in Pakistan.

propakistani.pk

Japan and Pakistan Agree to Increase Cooperation in IT Sector

Japanese delegation led by Embassy of Japan Deputy Chief of Mission Yusuke Shindo called on Federal Secretary Ministry of IT
propakistani.pk propakistani.pk
------------------
 
khansaheeb

khansaheeb

ELITE MEMBER
Dec 14, 2008
9,147
0
10,627
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Morpheus said:
Japan and Pakistan Agree to Increase Cooperation in IT Sector

Posted 2 seconds ago by ProPK Staff



Japanese delegation led by Embassy of Japan Deputy Chief of Mission Yusuke Shindo called on Federal Secretary Ministry of IT and Telecommunication (MoIT&T) Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui on Thursday.

Siddique welcomed the delegation in his office. Matters related to cooperation in the field of information technology were discussed during the meeting.


Member IT Syed Junaid Imam and Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) Managing Director Usman Nasir were also present in the meeting.
During the meeting, the two sides agreed to increase cooperation in the field of the IT sector. Japanese side shared the growing demand for skilled human resource in Japan. MoIT&T explained the potential of Pakistani HR, IT companies, and startups.
The federal secretary said that the IT sector of Pakistan has great potential and both Pakistan and Japan can learn from each other’s experience in the field of information technology.

He said that the Japanese companies can invest in Pakistan as the environment for foreign investment in Pakistan is conducive.
Earlier, Member IT and PSEB MD briefed the Japanese delegation about the efforts of the Ministry of IT & Telecom to promote the IT sector in Pakistan.

propakistani.pk

Japan and Pakistan Agree to Increase Cooperation in IT Sector

Japanese delegation led by Embassy of Japan Deputy Chief of Mission Yusuke Shindo called on Federal Secretary Ministry of IT
propakistani.pk propakistani.pk
------------------
Click to expand...
More brain to make other countries richer. Bad news.
 
T

touela

FULL MEMBER
Mar 24, 2015
327
0
262
Country
Denmark
Location
Denmark
Bla bla bla
Nothing informative written by the journalist. Usual shallow article.

why don’t our media write about concrete agreements by both countries.
which Pakistani and Japanese companies were involved in the talks.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Dubious
Japan to take 340,000 skilled workers from Pakistan in next 5 years
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
89
Views
4K
Path-Finder
Path-Finder
خره مينه لګته وي
Pakistan, Japan to hold trade dialogue in Dec
Replies
0
Views
292
خره مينه لګته وي
خره مينه لګته وي
The Ronin
DEVELOPING INDIA (IN)-MYANMAR (MN) RELATION AND ITS IMPLICATIONS FOR BANGLADESH (BD)
Replies
1
Views
689
hualushui
H
Figaro
China-India border talks stall, sparking calls for Modi to get tough on Beijing
Replies
13
Views
827
Figaro
Figaro
Zarvan
CHINA VS INDIA: GEOPOLITICS OF A CLASH
Replies
7
Views
604
PAKISTANFOREVER
PAKISTANFOREVER

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top