What's new

Japan and Netherlands to Join US Effort to Tighten Chip Exports to China

F-22Raptor

F-22Raptor

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 19, 2014
13,630
3
18,552
Country
United States
Location
United States
Japan and the Netherlands have agreed in principle to join the US in tightening controls over the export of advanced chipmaking machinery to China, according to people familiar with the matter, a potentially debilitating blow to Beijing’s technology ambitions.

The two countries are likely to announce in the coming weeks that they’ll adopt at least some of the sweeping measures the US rolled out in October to restrict the sale of advanced semiconductor manufacturing equipment, according to the people, who asked not to be named because they are not authorized to speak publicly on the matter. The Biden administration has said the measures are aimed at preventing Beijing’s military from obtaining advanced semiconductors.

www.bloomberg.com

Japan to Join US Effort to Tighten Chip Exports to China

Japan and the Netherlands have agreed in principle to join the US in tightening controls over the export of advanced chipmaking machinery to China, according to people familiar with the matter, a potentially debilitating blow to Beijing’s technology ambitions.
www.bloomberg.com www.bloomberg.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Nan Yang
US chip war to hit allies as hard as it does China
Replies
1
Views
168
Viet
Viet
F-22Raptor
US Wants Dutch Supplier ASML to Stop Selling Chipmaking Gear to China
2 3
Replies
32
Views
2K
Mista
Mista
F-22Raptor
Semiconductor export curbs hitting China to be followed by biotech and AI restrictions: US official
Replies
6
Views
124
Beast
B
Viet
China tech shares sink as U.S. export curbs raise chip sector hurdles
Replies
3
Views
162
Viet
Viet
F-22Raptor
US, Taiwan, Japan gallop ahead in advanced semiconductors while China remains stuck at mature-node chips
2
Replies
24
Views
1K
antonius123
antonius123

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom