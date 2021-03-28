What's new

Japan and Indonesia defense chiefs opposed to assertive moves by China

striver44

striver44

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 25, 2016
4,560
-16
3,296
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
  • Mar 28, 2021

The defense ministers of Japan and Indonesia on Sunday agreed to send messages to the rest of the world that the two countries will strongly oppose any action by China that could escalate tensions in regional waters.
Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi also told reporters after holding talks with his Indonesian counterpart Prabowo Subianto in Tokyo that they will urge China to refrain from trying to unilaterally change the status quo in the South and East China seas.


While voicing concern over China’s introduction of a law allowing its coast guard to fire on vessels intruding into what it considers its waters, Kishi said they agreed to boost defense cooperation and hold a joint exercise involving Japanese and Indonesian forces in the South China Sea.
On Myanmar’s situation, Kishi said they agreed to work closely toward the early restoration of a democratic government.
The foreign and defense ministers of Japan and Indonesia are scheduled to hold talks together on Tuesday in Tokyo. The so-called two-plus-two talks will be the second of their kind since December 2015.

www.japantimes.co.jp

Japan and Indonesia defense chiefs opposed to assertive moves by China

Defense minister Kishi said the two sides agreed to boost defense cooperation and hold a joint exercise involving Japanese and Indonesian forces in the South China Sea.
www.japantimes.co.jp www.japantimes.co.jp
 
aziqbal

aziqbal

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Aug 26, 2010
2,482
9
4,659
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
China has no idea what is coming their way, it was always going to happen after COVID is under control many people have been busy due to COVID

The Chinese, because of their stupidness they exposed themselves to the world due to COVID and Ughuirs

but luckily for the rest of the world it was a wake up call and it came just in time

US+ UK are sending 2 x Carrier Strikes Groups to South China Sea and will cross Taiwan straits

JMSDF, South Korea and Australia are also sending warships on mass

even Germans sent warship last week and France is sending their carriers

The world is very angry with China now and there will be consequences

wait till the Summer 2021 plenty of action is coming to them
 
striver44

striver44

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 25, 2016
4,560
-16
3,296
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
aziqbal said:
China has no idea what is coming their way, it was always going to happen after COVID is under control many people have been busy due to COVID

The Chinese, because of their stupidness they exposed themselves to the world due to COVID and Ughuirs

but luckily for the rest of the world it was a wake up call and it came just in time

US+ UK are sending 2 x Carrier Strikes Groups to South China Sea and will cross Taiwan straits

JMSDF, South Korea and Australia are also sending warships on mass

even Germans sent warship last week and France is sending their carriers

The world is very angry with China now and there will be consequences

wait till the Summer 2021 plenty of action is coming to them
Click to expand...
by 2030s, the SCS and ECS will be one of the most militarized region in the world. not just by Chinese A2/AD assets, but US , Japan, Taiwanese, Vietnamese, Philippines and Indonesian.
 
aziqbal

aziqbal

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Aug 26, 2010
2,482
9
4,659
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
striver44 said:
by 2030s, the SCS and ECS will be one of the most militarized region in the world. not just by Chinese A2/AD assets, but US , Japan, Taiwanese, Vietnamese, Philippines and Indonesian.
Click to expand...
China cant hold onto Taiwan after 75 years doubt they can hold anything further away
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

Get Ya Wig Split
FREE AND OPEN INDO-PACIFIC: Japan and Indonesia defense chiefs opposed to assertive moves by China
Replies
0
Views
54
Get Ya Wig Split
Get Ya Wig Split
TaiShang
Neo-Fascism and the Resurgence of Militarism in Japan: A Revival of the Axis?
Replies
0
Views
657
TaiShang
TaiShang
B
Everyone must read this!
2 3 4
Replies
51
Views
3K
70U63
70U63
Shotgunner51
Restoring American Supremacy
Replies
1
Views
579
rockstar08
rockstar08
Manticore
Examining Sino-Indian Maritime Competition
Replies
0
Views
2K
Manticore
Manticore

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom