Japan acknowledges ‘difficulty to detect’ missiles launched by North Korea​

Riyaz ul Khaliq |13.10.2022Amid tensions on the Korean Peninsula and the surrounding region, Japan on Thursday acknowledged it is facing “difficulty” to detect missiles launched by North Korea.Japan's Defense Minister Hamada Yasukazu told the country’s parliament North Korea has made considerable progress with its nuclear weapons program and developed “small nuclear warheads designed to fit on ballistic missiles.”According to Japanese public broadcaster NHK, the minister “believes the North has miniaturized warheads that can be mounted on medium-range ballistic missiles, such as the Nodong and Scud-ER, which can reach Japan.”“It has become increasingly difficult to detect signs of the launches of ballistic missiles and shoot them down,” the minister added.Japan, said Yasukazu, is giving “realistic consideration to the issue and is not ruling out any options, including the acquisition of counterstrike capabilities.”Japan’s Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa, however, said Tokyo will “aim for the denuclearization of North Korea through the full implementation of the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.”“Japan will achieve this goal by working with the US, South Korea, and other members of the international community,” he added.The statement from Tokyo came after North Korea on Thursday confirmed that it test-fired two long-range strategic cruise missiles toward the West Sea of Korea and successfully hit its targets on Wednesday.North Korean leader Kim Jong-un “guided” the launch and praised his nuclear tactical unit for a successful test.Kim said that the launch of long-range strategic cruise missiles proved again their full preparedness for actual war to bring the enemies under their control.He ordered forces to continue the expansion of the operational sphere of the nuclear strategic armed forces and be ready for any crucial military crisis and war crisis at any time.North Korea fired several missiles last week during three launches, some of which flew over Japanese land.Pyongyang has defended the missile tests as “planned” action against a direct military threat.It said its recent missile tests were part of its two-week-long "tactical nuclear" drills to simulate hitting South Korea with nuclear weapons.Pyongyang said the drills were aimed to check and assess the war deterrent and nuclear counterattack capability of the country and also confirmed the recent missiles launches, including a new-type ground-to-ground intermediate-range ballistic missile, which flew above Japan and fell into the East Sea last week.