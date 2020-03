Jang Group Editor-in-Chief Shakilur Rahman arrested by NAB in LahoreImran Gabol | Ali WaqarUpdated March 12, 2020Facebook Count102Twitter Share18Editor-in-chief of Jang Group Mir Shakilur Rahman was arrested in Lahore by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday in a case pertaining to the purchase of a 54-kanal piece of land, said bureau spokesperson Nawazish Ali.Rahman had appeared before NAB for the second time on Thursday to answer the bureau's questions about the land in question. He was subsequently arrested after failing to satisfy officials with his answer.According to NAB, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had illegally leased the land to Rahman in 1986.NAB will produce Rahman in front of an accountability court tomorrow for his physical remand.