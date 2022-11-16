What's new

Jang Group Earlier Claimed that Imran Khan Sold Watch to a Local Watch Dealer. Now Says It was Sold to Intranational Fraudster Umer Farooq Zahoor

In june 2022 Jang group claimed that it was sold to local watch dealer:

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Imran Khan sold three watches from Toshakhana collectively worth more than Rs154 million to a local watch dealer, The News has learnt.
Imran sold three gifted watches to local dealer

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Imran Khan sold three watches from Toshakhana collectively worth more than Rs154 million to a local watch dealer, The News has learnt.Details of an official inquiry...
But now claims it was sold to no local dealer but Umer Farooq Zahoor
 
I haven't been following this tosha khana drama...frankly I think its absurd and it shows how much PDM and their boot wearing handlers are digging for anything negative to pin against IK.

But why isn't media looking into Gifts others recieved? Arshad Sharif asked this important question before he was killed. How much has Mir Bajwa, Nawaz, or Zardari given? Of course Calibri Queen and others can always fudge the numbers. People can see their hypocrisy clearly even if they have the backing of whore institutions and 90% whore media
 
😆 🤣 😂 😹. Line mai aa gai.
 
Our awam is still very peace loving or coward. They need to learn a thing or two from oversea Pakistanis. These traitor journalist live in Punjab, protest outside their homes and watch these coward run.
 

