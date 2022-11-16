Jang Group Earlier Claimed that Imran Khan Sold Watch to a Local Watch Dealer. Now Says It was Sold to Intranational Fraudster Umer Farooq Zahoor

I haven't been following this tosha khana drama...frankly I think its absurd and it shows how much PDM and their boot wearing handlers are digging for anything negative to pin against IK.



But why isn't media looking into Gifts others recieved? Arshad Sharif asked this important question before he was killed. How much has Mir Bajwa, Nawaz, or Zardari given? Of course Calibri Queen and others can always fudge the numbers. People can see their hypocrisy clearly even if they have the backing of whore institutions and 90% whore media