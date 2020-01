Sino-Pakistani JF-17/FC-1 Block III prototype makes maiden flight

- Jane's Defence Weekly02 January 2020The first Block III prototype of the Pakistan Aeronautical Complex/Chengdu Aircraft Industry Group (PAC/CAIG) JF-17 Thunder/FC-1 Xiaolong multirole combat aircraft has made its maiden flight.The single-seat aircraft (with serial number ‘3000’) took to the skies on 15 December from CAIG’s production facility at Chengdu-Huangtianba, with the first images of the event appearing some two weeks later on Chinese online forums.A further development of the Block II variant, the JF-17/FC-1 Block III version appears to be the result of a comprehensive upgrade of the aircraft that is set to include a new active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar.From the few images that have emerged so far – which show the aircraft armed with two PL-5EII short-range air-to-air-missiles (AAMs) – the most visible changes in the Block III variant are a new wide-angle holographic head-up display – similar to the one used in China’s fifth-generation J-20 fighter aircraft – and an imaging infrared (IIR)-based missile approach warning system – the sensors of which are located behind the engine air intakes as well as on top of the vertical tail fin, similar to those fitted on China’s J-10C fighter.