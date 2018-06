Images show possible YJ-18 ASCM in Chinese Shang-class submarine

A video still showing Chinese President Xi Jinping (front) walking past what appears to be a canister for the submarine-launched version of China’s YJ-18 ASCM during an inspection held on 11 June. (CGTN)

- IHS Jane's Defence Weekly19 June 2018Video footage of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s inspection of a modified Type 093 (Shang-class) nuclear-powered attack submarine on 11 June shows what appears to be a canister for the submarine-launched version of China’s YJ-18 anti-ship cruise missile (ASCM).The images, which were taken by state-owned broadcaster China Central Television (CCTV) at the People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) North Sea Fleet base of Qingdao, show a pale blue missile canister in the weapons compartment of the submarine visited the president.The canister bears a close resemblance to that referred to as a YJ-18 canister by retired PLAN Rear Admiral Zhao Dengping during a university lecture given in September 2017.Source: http://www.janes.com/article/81176/images-show-possible-yj-18-ascm-in-chinese-shang-class-submarine