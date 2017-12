Jandarma: Turkey's 'war machine' goes global

JGK was the mother, teacher, doctor and everything of the villages and towns in Turkey through the initiative taken by the officers. When someone was sick at winter, at a mountainous village, with the request of local gendarmerie officer, JGK dispatches air evacuation for the sick civilian to a city hospital when the health sector was not developed; or when education on far villages was rough and female children were often not sent to school by their families one or two decades ago, the commanding officer of the local Gendarmerie post takes a platoon and a teacher then kicks in the house and makes sure that small children regardless of gender and ethnicity were provided their very own right of compulsory education as stated by the Constitution.

Click to expand...