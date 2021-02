Big Tank said: He truly was a spy but at many stages his statements conflict with previous ones. Click to expand...

Big Tank said: The way he killed out those highly trained Mossad agents is not possible. Click to expand...

Maarkhoor said: I want to know more about him, any info would be highly appreciated. Click to expand...



His pen name is a combination of the names of both of his sons: Shuja and Waqar.





As a kid





As a youth during college days











With college friends





His father, Syed Abbas Ali Shah, SSP of Sargodha





On the deathbed of his father





With his trainers at Murree





With a trainer





Photographed in a party at hotel with a wife of a Brigadier of Indian Army. This picture was published in newspapers when he escaped the imprisonment and torture and was declared wanted





With a Chinese lady on one of his missions in Nepal after the fall of Dhaka. He wanted to marry her but she died in a car accident. She was the only child of her parents and had a restaurant





Same above lady





With mother after eye surgery





His second and last marriage with a surgeon in Karachi, just an year before his death. He used to have dreams about her since youth and a couple of people had told him he would find her in old age





His grave​ He used pen name "Abu Shuja Abu Waqar" but his real name was "Syed Saleem Abbas".His pen name is a combination of the names of both of his sons: Shuja and Waqar.As a kidAs a youth during college daysWith college friendsHis father, Syed Abbas Ali Shah, SSP of SargodhaOn the deathbed of his fatherWith his trainers at MurreeWith a trainerPhotographed in a party at hotel with a wife of a Brigadier of Indian Army. This picture was published in newspapers when he escaped the imprisonment and torture and was declared wantedWith a Chinese lady on one of his missions in Nepal after the fall of Dhaka. He wanted to marry her but she died in a car accident. She was the only child of her parents and had a restaurantSame above ladyWith mother after eye surgeryHis second and last marriage with a surgeon in Karachi, just an year before his death. He used to have dreams about her since youth and a couple of people had told him he would find her in old ageHis grave​

Sir I completely agree with this one. I take it as the effect of old age maybe because he penned it all in his last years. Even the Ghazi was not complete and we read about him through his wife finishing that last chapter.However, his statements sometimes contradicted each other.Sir he had few commandos of Bangladesh Army and a Mossad agent who had renounced Judaism and her loyalty to Mossad and had become a Muslim.