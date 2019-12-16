Log in
Register
What's new
Search
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Home
Forums
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
What's new
New posts
New media
New media comments
New profile posts
Latest activity
Media
New media
New comments
Search media
Members
Current visitors
New profile posts
Search profile posts
Forum Rules
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Menu
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
Home
Forums
Country Watch
Indian Defence Forum
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
Jammu&Kashmir Light Infantry Regiment
Thread starter
JNUite
Start date
Yesterday at 9:49 PM
J
JNUite
FULL MEMBER
Sep 13, 2020
180
-5
214
Country
Location
Yesterday at 9:49 PM
#1
TheSnakeEatingMarkhur
FULL MEMBER
Dec 26, 2018
497
0
437
Country
Location
7 minutes ago
#2
JNUite said:
Click to expand...
Paintball Guns
You must log in or register to reply here.
Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)
Similar threads
Lt Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane To Be Next Army Chief
Supercruising
Dec 16, 2019
2
Replies
18
Views
2K
Dec 27, 2019
Hindustani78
Soldier Killed By Pakistani Sniper Along LoC In Jammu And Kashmir
Zarvan
Nov 12, 2018
Replies
2
Views
478
Nov 12, 2018
GumNaam
G
Kashmiri youth tear down posters of Hizbul Mujahideen; snub Pakistan-sponsored 'gun culture'
Theparadox
Jan 11, 2019
2
Replies
27
Views
2K
Jan 17, 2019
AgNoStiC MuSliM
Dead-eye Pakistani Sniper Scores again
Windjammer
Nov 11, 2018
2
3
4
5
Replies
61
Views
4K
Nov 22, 2018
GumNaam
G
Fourth Indian soldier killed by Pakistani sniper in Four days
Windjammer
Nov 12, 2018
3
4
5
6
7
8
Replies
117
Views
4K
Nov 20, 2018
Lasit Borphukan
Share:
Reddit
Pinterest
Tumblr
WhatsApp
Email
Link
Latest posts
Taiwan’s shrinking population forces government to woo overseas talent, retrain workers
Latest: S10
A moment ago
China & Far East
Iranian Ground Forces | News and Equipment
Latest: skyshadow
1 minute ago
Iranian Defence Forum
Without women, India cannot progress
Latest: Cherub786
2 minutes ago
Central & South Asia
Gold closes at a new all-time record high - now within striking distance of $2000
Latest: zectech
3 minutes ago
World Affairs
How good are BVRs
Latest: A.P. Richelieu
4 minutes ago
Air Warfare
Pakistan Defence Latest Posts
Third Milgem Corvette keel laying ceremony for Pakistan
Latest: alibaz
24 minutes ago
Pakistan Navy
Pakistan Navy | News & Discussions.
Latest: PakShaheen79
Yesterday at 10:53 PM
Pakistan Navy
Pakistan's Airborne Early Warning and Control Aircrafts.
Latest: air marshal
Yesterday at 10:41 PM
Pakistan Air Force
JF-17 Thunder by Deka Ironwork for DCS
Latest: Metal 0-1
Yesterday at 10:33 PM
JF-17 Thunder
A Vision of a New Combined Arms Philosophy & Doctrine
Latest: The Accountant
Yesterday at 10:29 PM
Pakistan Army
Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts
Urdu is not our language: Mahmood Khan Achakzai in PDM's Karachi gathering.
Latest: ThunderCat
17 minutes ago
Pakistani Siasat
How Pakistan's ex Foreign Minister's tweet helped India US get it on FATF grey list
Latest: alibaz
20 minutes ago
Pakistani Siasat
Pakistan must be destroyed!
Latest: PAKISTANFOREVER
20 minutes ago
Strategic & Foreign Affairs
Punjab Announces Scholarships for Baloch, GB And Ex-FATA Students
Latest: TheSnakeEatingMarkhur
28 minutes ago
Social & Current Events
Geo reporter Ali Imran returns home a day after 'going missing' in Karachi
Latest: alibaz
39 minutes ago
Social & Current Events
Military Forum Latest Posts
How good are BVRs
Latest: A.P. Richelieu
4 minutes ago
Air Warfare
P
Israel Signals It Won’t Oppose U.S. Sale of F-35 Aircraft to UAE
Latest: Prince Kassad
51 minutes ago
Air Warfare
Leopard 2 Tank Roll Over Troops During "Tank Terror" Training
Latest: gangsta_rap
57 minutes ago
Land Warfare
Week by week history of WW2
Latest: Mumm-Ra
Yesterday at 9:17 PM
Military History & Tactics
Just a Nice Pic....
Latest: LKJ86
Yesterday at 4:49 PM
Air Warfare
Country Latest Posts
Iranian Ground Forces | News and Equipment
Latest: skyshadow
1 minute ago
Iranian Defence Forum
Four trees and one crow insignia on IAF Mirages
Latest: Daghalodi
4 minutes ago
Indian Defence Forum
Iranian Air Defense Systems
Latest: skyshadow
6 minutes ago
Iranian Defence Forum
South Asia Has a New Economic Leader. Will the World Take Note?
Latest: Saiful Islam
6 minutes ago
Bangladesh Defence Forum
Jammu&Kashmir Light Infantry Regiment
Latest: TheSnakeEatingMarkhur
7 minutes ago
Indian Defence Forum
Home
Forums
Country Watch
Indian Defence Forum
Menu
Log in
Register
Top