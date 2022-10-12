What's new

Jamie Lee Curtis has aging advice: 'Don't mess with your face'

Jamie Lee Curtis has aging advice: 'Don't mess with your face' | CNN

Jamie Lee Curtis is encouraging us to embrace aging.
CNN —
Jamie Lee Curtis is encouraging us to embrace aging.

The “Halloween” franchise actress calls herself “pro-aging” and tells her own daughters “don’t mess with your face.”

Curtis admits to having cosmetic procedures done, but said she only ended up feeling bad about herself.

“I did plastic surgery,” Curtis told “Today.” “I put Botox in my head. Does Botox make the big wrinkle go away? Yes. But then you look like a plastic figurine.”

She continued: “Walk a mile in my shoes. I have done it. It did not work. And all I see is people now focusing their life on that.”

Instead, she said, she tells her kids to focus on what they can contribute to help people.

“Happiness is a tricky word because life is pain,” she said. “I want them to be satisfied. I want them to feel that what they’re doing matters, that what they’re doing has value.”

Curtis is once again playing Laurie Strode, on the hunt for serial killer Michael Myers in the latest installment in the movie franchise, called “Halloween Ends.”

“They’ve come up with a very good way to end this ‘thrillogy,’” Curtis said of the final film in the franchise. “We’ve made three films, I think it completes the story in a sad, interesting way.”
 
Good for her! Speaking of Jamie Lee, watched Halloween II for the up-teenth time not too long ago.
 

