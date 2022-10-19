JAMES WEBB TELESCOPE, THE UNIVERSE GIANT!

Telescope was invented about 400 years ago in 1608. Galileo is supposed to be the first person who used the telescope towards the sky. The primary lens of his telescope was the size of a cut cucumber piece. But even with such a small size telescope, he saw such things which can't be seen with a naked eye. For example, the bigger moons of Jupiter called Galilean satellites. He proved that there are such things present in the sky which can only be seen with the help of a telescope. For example, there was a concept that the sun revolves around the earth. With the invention of the telescope, the old concept changed and it was proved that it's not the sun but rather the earth that revolves around the sun. Advancement and improvement in telescope took place in the last 400 years and since 1940 research & planning on the large telescope was in progress. In 1990 'Hubble Space Telescope' was launched into low earth orbit. In the beginning, there were some problems with its lenses but once it was rectified, it revolutionized astronomy. It took pictures of the oldest galaxies which astronomers used to think is just a space and nothing. It took images of some of those galaxies which were formed when our universe was only 1 bn years old (in comparison to today's universe which is around 13.8 bn years old).



Hubble v/s James Webb Telescope:



Here comes a discussion about the James Webb telescope. The idea to build a more powerful telescope than Hubble was started before the launching of the Hubble Telescope i.e. in 1989. But as a matter of fact, these kinds of invention takes time therefore actual work on next-generation telescope i.s. James Webb telescope started in 1996.



As we know the whole game in the field of astronomy is about light. The bigger the mirror of the telescope the more light it gathers to detect the far-flung space objects. As compared to the Hubble telescope having a mirror of 2.4 meters. The central mirror of the James Webb Space Telescope is 6.5 meters. Initially, it was supposed to be launched in 2007 but then the plan was delayed. And telescope was rather launched on 25 December 2021. There were various technical reasons for this delay. First, the technology till that date was not developed to meet the requirements as it was in the incremental phase. Secondly, there were 300 points over which engineers were not sure if after launch telescope will function properly. James Webb is a bit deeper space project as compared to the Hubble telescope which was launched in low earth orbit. It is at a distance of 1.5 million km from earth called Lagrange Point (L2) taking almost one month of travel by space shuttle carrying a payload.



As we know our universe is expanding and due to this expansion, the galaxies are getting further away from each other. Therefore the light from these galaxies is of a longer wavelength that cannot be detected in visible light but rather in infrared (called redshift). James Webb Telescope will be able to detect even those galaxies formed 200 million years after the big bang. And when these kinds of galaxies get discovered then astronomers can answer these questions. Whether new galaxies are a result of the merger of small galaxies or by absorbing different gases? when did first-generation stars were formed in the universe? called Population lll stars by astronomers (lll is Roman numeral three).



Theory Testing & Search for life on other planets:



Astronomers think that Population lll stars were made up of two gases, Hydrogen & Helium. Though we have indirect signatures that these stars were made up of hydrogen and helium but it's not possible to study an individual star due to very far distance. However, there is a possibility to detect those stars in galaxies who have these first-generation stars within.



At the next level, James Webb telescope will be able to discover how the stars and planets are formed? The resolution of the James Webb Telescope is so high that from infrared light it can see through dust in intricacy and can take images of Protoplanetary discs (discs from which planets are formed).



With the help of the James Webb Telescope, we will be able to test different theories again. How are the stars formed and how do planets appear from their material? To date, 4000 different planets have been discovered. The James Webb Telescope will detect atmospheres on these exoplanets and will hopefully give clue if there is any possibility of life on these planets.​

It is such a gravitational zone where there is little more stability because of the gravity of the sun and the earth. Being too far from earth engineers doubt if some technical issue arises then unlike the Hubble telescope it will not be possible for astronauts to fix it in space. And a 10 billion dollars project would be a waste. Hence the project was delayed till full satisfactory results and was launched after 14 years.